Of all of the wonderfully exotic species of plants on this globe we call home, carnivorous bog plants have got to be high on the list when it comes to weirdness. They absolutely look like they belong on some alien planet, despite the fact that many of them are actually native to the Pacific Northwest. While they certainly don’t have the stature or impact of a 150-foot-tall redwood or red cedar, they have carved out a niche for themselves in our ecosystems where they are quite happy and thriving.