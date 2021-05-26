Popular Area Attractions That Local Residents Tend To Never Visit

Is it just me, or do other people also tend to bypass attractions in the town they live in, that bring in people from other parts of the country and even the world to visit?. This conversation began with some of my co-workers earlier this week when someone brought up the question if anyone has ever stopped at the New York State Southern Tier Welcome Center just inside the state border on Interstate 81 north. Someone had mentioned how popular the rest stop is, and how nice they had heard it is.