“All of the women I know—my girlfriends, the women I respect and go to when I need advice—they have all experienced a similar thing,” actor, producer, and music artist Rita Wilson tells American Songwriter over the phone. “We are not just this one thing—we are multifaceted. Especially nowadays women are out doing more than being moms, they are working and doing interesting things outside of the home, and trying to taking care of themselves in ways that are not always easy to do.”