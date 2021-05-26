Connecticut Residential Customers Should See Lower Rates Starting in July
Residential customers of either of the state’s two major electric utilities will see their monthly electric rates decrease this July. Starting July 1, Eversource customers rates will decrease by about 4 percent, and United Illuminating customers’ rates will decrease by about 6 percent. That amounts to about $9.50 for the “typical” residential Eversource customer using 700 kWh of electricity each month, and about $9 for the typical United Illuminating residential customer, according to the Public Utility Regulatory Authority.ctexaminer.com