Connecticut State

Connecticut Residential Customers Should See Lower Rates Starting in July

By Brendan Crowley
ctexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidential customers of either of the state’s two major electric utilities will see their monthly electric rates decrease this July. Starting July 1, Eversource customers rates will decrease by about 4 percent, and United Illuminating customers’ rates will decrease by about 6 percent. That amounts to about $9.50 for the “typical” residential Eversource customer using 700 kWh of electricity each month, and about $9 for the typical United Illuminating residential customer, according to the Public Utility Regulatory Authority.

ctexaminer.com
