Health

Catherine DesRoches, DrPH, discusses adopting OpenNotes

AMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe webinar addressed common clinician concerns and provided guidance on best practices for sharing clinical notes with patients. Executive director, OpenNotes; Associate professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School.

www.ama-assn.org
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Layoffs hit Ascension Health, former employees want to know why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension is eliminating on-site jobs in Indiana and outsourcing them to a contactor based in India instead. A few of the now former employees told I-Team 8 they were asked to train their replacements. Monty Teague was a supervisor in the IT department at Ascension St. Vincent...
Blount County, TNDaily Times

Wilkinson receives honorary doctorate from LaGrange College

Jerry Wilkinson, of Atlanta and formerly of Blount County, was awarded an honorary doctorate from LaGrange (Georgia) College during the recent spring commencement ceremony. Wilkinson graduated from Alcoa High School in 1963. The Alcoa City Schools Foundation awarded him its Legacy of Excellence Award in 2016. He also graduated from...
Societyamericanethnologist.org

Catherine Lutz: Feminist Scholar, Feminist Mentor

Becoming a feminist scholar is never a matter of individual will alone. It is only possible because of the feminist minds and mentors who precede us, who model what feminist scholarship can be and what feminist mentoring looks like. For us, that model is Catherine Lutz. For each of us, Cathy’s turns of mind and way of being have been a stable, inspiring touchstone as we have navigated our own intellectual journeys. There are few moments that don’t benefit from asking ourselves, “What would Cathy think, do, or say?”
Cancerhealio.com

Mayo Clinic appoints executive director of cancer programs

Cheryl Willman, MD, has been named executive director of Mayo Clinic cancer programs. Willman also will serve as director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. She will lead the expansion and strategic development of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center sites in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona, as well as Mayo Clinic cancer programs in Abu Dhabi and London.
Petsblufftontoday.com

Adopt Us for May 19

Jacki has been working hard on her weight-loss journey. She has two to three daily laps around the building before snuggling up in her bed for a nice snooze. She is currently supervising our team members in our front office to make sure they stay on task. She would make a great companion for someone with no other cats. She is 10 years old, spayed, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. Call 843-645-1725 or email info@palmettoanimalleague.org.
Fitnesshfchronicle.com

Franciscan Health introduces a 30-day challenge: Do Good. Feel Good.

The past year has placed unprecedented stresses on everyone. In fact, the National Health Interview Survey from January revealed that four in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to one in 10 prior to the pandemic. When mental health takes a downturn, physical health can follow,...
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Second-generation COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial starts at Baylor College of Medicine

HOUSTON — Baylor College of Medicine investigators are recruiting volunteers for a multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial to examine the safety, tolerability and immune response for different doses of a two-part, investigational COVID-19 vaccine regimen. “Gritstone Oncology’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been designed to broaden the immune response to SARS-CoV-2,...
Collegesnaijaonpoint.com

PhD Scholarships at Imperial College London in UK 2021

Benefits of PhD Scholarships at Imperial College London. Imperial College London provides annually the President’s PhD Scholarships to 50 research candidates with exceptional academic records and prospect who wish to undergo a Ph.D. program at Imperial College London. Imperial College London was established in 1907 by the royal commission, and...
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

2021 Health Care Heroes

This year marks 20 years of Crain's Health Care Heroes. And what a year it was. It's a special cohort of winners that reflects the extra mile every health care worker has gone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here you will meet a pediatric researcher studying MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome that has emerged in some children who have had COVID; the team that stood up Detroit's first drive-through COVID testing site; and an environmental services leader whose team has stepped up to keep hospital bed spaces available (and elevator buttons sanitized) during several surges of the virus. Other notable achievements include a groundbreaking 11-hour surgery to separate conjoined twins, a study on the effect of iPhones on cardiac devices and a nurse rooting out systemic racism in health care by developing better intake protocols.
Tennessee Stateupdatenews360.com

400 black fungus cases in TN

Tamilnadu has so far reported 400 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases, with Chennai having the most (113) followed by Vellore (74) and Coimbatore (43). Of them, 204 were treated at private hospitals and the rest at government facilities. Following this, the Tamilnadu government has constituted a special task force to tackle...
Public Healthoma.org

Dr. Adam Kassam becomes president of the Ontario Medical Association

Dr. Kassam’s induction as president for a one-year term took place during the first Annual General Meeting following sweeping governance changes approved last fall. Dr. Kassam said the three priorities for his presidency were advocating for physicians, working with partners to rebuild the health-care system after the pandemic, and modernizing the OMA to make it an even more transparent, accountable and effective organization for the province’s 43,000 physicians.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

To highlight the importance of mental health, May has been a month of Mindful Mondays at LCPS, during which employees were asked to take a few minutes each week for self-care. However, asking a teacher to practice self-care who, over the last year, may have juggled remote teaching while caring for children of their own at home and multiple, unpredictable, tremendous changes layered on top of grief surrounding the pandemic can feel like a platitude.
Public HealthCumberland Times-News

Dr. Rosario Gonzaga | How has COVID-19 affected primary health care?  

Marylanders are no longer required to wear masks in most settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, people in West Virginia and Pennsylvania are also mostly free from wearing masks. Does this mean the pandemic is over?. First, it’s essential...
Cancerqatar-tribune.com

HBKU’s QBRI highlights need to advance cancer precision medicine to population level

Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI), part of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), has published a first-of-its-kind study on population-specific transcriptomic profiles of breast tumours that includes patients from Qatar and highlights the importance of precision medicine in cancer at a population level. Dr Julie Decock, scientist at QBRI’s Translational Cancer...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Fundamental mechanistic insights from rare but paradigmatic neuroimmunological diseases.

The pathophysiology of complex neuroimmunological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and autoimmune encephalitis, remains puzzling – various mechanisms that are difficult to dissect seem to contribute, hampering the understanding of the processes involved. Some rare neuroimmunological diseases are easier to study because their presentation and pathogenesis are more homogeneous. The investigation of these diseases can provide fundamental insights into neuroimmunological pathomechanisms that can in turn be applied to more complex diseases. In this Review, we summarize key mechanistic insights into three such rare but paradigmatic neuroimmunological diseases – Susac syndrome, Rasmussen encephalitis and narcolepsy type 1 – and consider the implications of these insights for the study of other neuroimmunological diseases. In these diseases, the combination of findings in humans, different modalities of investigation and animal models has enabled the triangulation of evidence to validate and consolidate the pathomechanistic features and to develop diagnostic and therapeutic strategies; this approach has provided insights that are directly relevant to other neuroimmunological diseases and applicable in other contexts. We also outline how next-generation technologies and refined animal models can further improve our understanding of pathomechanisms, including cell-specific and antigen-specific CNS immune responses, thereby paving the way for the development of targeted therapeutic approaches.