Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Underrated Iron Maiden: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

By Jed Gottlieb
Posted by 
B102.7
B102.7
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iron Maiden either invented heavy metal or perfected it. Third options are hard to come by when talking about the legacy of the innovative, influential and world-conquering band. Fans from Birmingham to Brazil have their favorite Maiden tunes. And they are usually the same ones: “The Trooper,” “Run to the...

b1027.com
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
Person
Bayley
Person
David Gilmour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Changes#Black Metal#Heavy Metal#Led Zeppelin#Pink Floyd S Animals#British#Hellenic#House#Song#Strong Songs#Punk#Debut#Guitars#Lyrical Passages#Pure Glory#Better Known Epics#Instrumentals#Harmonies#Undervalued Songs#Classical Tones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Country
Brazil
Related
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

38 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Release ‘Piece of Mind’

It’s easy to understand why Iron Maiden’s Piece of Mind remains one of bassist Steve Harris’ favorite albums. The disc, which was recorded less than a year after Number of the Beast and marked the second album with singer Bruce Dickinson, showcased the sound of a band at full steam and plenty more energy to burn.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Drops Music Video For 'Land Of The Perfect People'

BRITISH LION, the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris, has released a brand new music video, "Land Of The Perfect People". Taken from BRITISH LION's 2020 album "The Burning", the song's lyrics were written by vocalist Richard Taylor, who comments: "It's about abandonment and issues from being brought up in a children's home."
Musicloudersound.com

Blaze Bayley recalls his years fronting Iron Maiden as ‘a time of turmoil’

Blaze Bayley has opened up about fronting Iron Maiden in the 90s, and how it was a "time of turmoil". Replacing Bruce Dickinson in 1994, Blaze's first single with Iron Maiden was Man On The Edge. The song made it to No.10 on the UK singles chart, but the album it was on, The X Factor, got a kicking by the press.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GRIM REAPER's NICK BOWCOTT Applied For Guitarist Slot In IRON MAIDEN Back In 1979

In a new interview with "Waste Some Time With Jason Green", former GRIM REAPER guitarist Nick Bowcott recalled how he nearly tried out for a fellow New Wave Of British Heavy Metal band more than four decades ago. "I actually applied for the IRON MAIDEN [guitarist slot]," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I went to see IRON MAIDEN [when they were still] unsigned. And when they advertised for a guitar player [in 1979], I sent — I think I sent [GRIM REAPER's] demo tape called 'Bleed 'Em Dry', which is gonna be released by a label very shortly, 'cause we found some okay versions of the cassette and we remastered it. And I've still got the letter from IRON MAIDEN which was handwritten with a rubber stamp, saying, 'Hey, thanks for the application. The position is already filled.' And it went to Dennis Stratton. And I kept that letter."
MusicPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Last Year

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson revealed that he had a hip replacement last October after enduring a “quite painful” last tour. The 62-year-old singer, known for his multi-octave vocal range and tireless stage presence, dished about his medical procedure in an interview with Download festival host Kylie Olsson ahead of Iron Maiden’s feature on Download: Reloaded, which will air on June 5 and 6 on Sky Arts.
Cell Phonesmetalinjection

IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson Finally Got A Smartphone

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson is a man of many talents, but when it comes to phones he keeps it extremely basic. In an interview with Planet Rock, Dickinson said he's been using an old Nokia for quite a while. That is until management forced him into using using the smartphone they gave him for the Heavy Metal Truants charity cycle ride.
Musicseattlepi.com

Prince Estate Drops 2010 Song, 'Born 2 Die,' From Previously Unreleased Album 'Welcome 2 America'

The Prince Estate and Sony Music have released “Born 2 Die,” is the second single made available from Prince’s upcoming, previously unreleased 2010 studio album “Welcome 2 America.” According to the announcement, song was recorded during a flurry of studio activity in the spring of 2010, when President Obama was just a year into his first term and Prince was reflecting deeply on the issues affecting the Black community and the role he hoped to play in the social justice movement.
ReligionYes Weekly

NEVER-BEFORE-RELEASED ALBUM OF DEVOTIONAL SONGS FROM SPIRITUAL JAZZ LEGEND ALICE COLTRANE

RARE, INTIMATE, SPIRITUAL ALBUM OF ALICE COLTRANE’S VOICE AND WURLITZER ORGAN. KIRTAN: TURIYA SINGS SET FOR RELEASE ON IMPULSE! RECORDS/UMe JULY 16. June 2, 2021 (New York, NY) – This summer, the world will finally hear an intimate, spiritual recording made by the godmother of spiritual jazz, Alice Coltrane. Recorded in 1981 and never shared in this form with the world at large, Kirtan: Turiya Singsis a stunning collection of nine devotional songs, featuring the never-before-heard combination of Alice Coltrane’s voice and organ. Kirtan: Turiya Sings will be available July 16 on Impulse! Records/UMe, as part of the legendary label’s 60th anniversary celebration.
Musicedmsauce.com

Christian Burns Brings Euphoria With New Deep, Vocal Album, “Love Songs From Suburbia”

“Hope”, says Christian Burns – “if there’s one word that sums this album up, that’d be it”. Now if this sounds unduly upbeat given our times, bear with – the context will become much clearer. The story of ‘Love Songs From Suburbia’ (for there clearly is one) begins in Los Angeles in April of 2020. Don’t get too comfy there though – in 48hrs, it’s going to be eight timezones away.
Video Gamesmetalinjection

IRON MAIDEN Teams Up With LACUNA COIL For New Legacy Of The Beast Event

Iron Maiden originally collaborated with Amon Amarth in their Legacy Of The Beast mobile game, but they're not done yet! The band is now back with a second collaboration, this time with Lacuna Coil in a new event called The Search For The Black Anima. The event includes a Lacuna Coil-influenced character named the Shadow Sorceress, who of course is working alongside Iron Maiden's Eddie mascot.
Musicwfav951.com

Every Song From Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album Is On The Hot 100

Every single track from Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album, Sour, has landed in the Top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100 for the week of June 5th. Three tracks ranked in the Top 10 with “Good 4 U” currently sitting at the No. 2 spot, down from No. 1 where it debuted a week earlier. It’s followed by “Déjà vu” at No. 3. and “Traitor” at No. 9.
Beauty & Fashionsocietyofrock.com

5 Of The Underrated Prince Songs

Prince wasn’t just a rockstar, he was also a pop culture icon whose impact and influence cannot be stated enough. Throughout his career, he released dozens of songs and he still has several unreleased music in his archives. For now, let’s revisit his most underrated tracks:. Crystal Ball. Although Prince...
MusicPosted by
Noisecreep

The 44 Songs Iron Maiden Have Never Played Live

With over 150 songs in the catalog, Iron Maiden have done a remarkable job of giving most of their material some stage time and there's not even 50 songs that they've never played live. So, with the ever-trusty archival site setlist.fm at our disposal, we rounded them all up here.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AIRFORCE Feat. Former IRON MAIDEN Drummer DOUG SAMPSON: New Album Coming Soon

ROAR! Rock Of Angels has announced the signing of AIRFORCE to a multi-album deal. The history of AIRFORCE goes back over 40 years ago to 1979, to an East London-based band called EL-34 in which Chop Pitman and Tony Hatton played together first, and were able to gain ample live experiences with exciting gigs in legendary venues like the Marquee club, Ruskin Arms and Cart & Horses. After several years playing mostly London metal shows, the singer and drummer departed in 1986, leaving Chop and Tony looking for replacements. Chop's very good longtime friend, IRON MAIDEN mastermind Steve Harris, suggested his former drummer Doug Sampson, well known to all metal fans from IRON MAIDEN's first legendary studio recordings "Soundhouse Tapes". Steve arranged some studio time for himself, Chop, and Doug to have a rehearsal jam session together, and a slice of NWOBHM history was made: AIRFORCE was born.