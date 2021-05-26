newsbreak-logo
These unique bassinets are the coolest we've seen

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re a new parent, there’s nothing more important than sleep. If you can get your baby to sleep, it means you can, too, and getting enough sleep (or at least close to it) is the best way to be able to take care of yourself and your baby. Baby bassinets have come a long way since just a sleeping surface, and now you can have a built-in white noise machine, storage for bottles or diapers, and more. For safety, remember that bassinets are only for young infants who cannot yet roll over and that the sleeping surface must be firm and flat (unlike a baby swing).

