New PBS Doc Answers All of Your Questions About LA’s Famous “Dancing Man”
It’s not uncommon for a small town to have a handful of characters you bump into—or rather who make their presence known to you as soon as they’re within your frame of vision—at every public event, but it’s a bit rarer for a figure like this to command the attention of a major U.S. city like Los Angeles. Yet if you’ve spent any time seeing live music in LA since the 1970s, you’ve likely encountered the enthusiasm of “professional audience” Howard Mordoh, a 69-year-old former scientist who’s pivoted to widely advertising the carefree nature of retired life.floodmagazine.com