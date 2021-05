The former South Carolina football star is one of many to react to the news. Earlier this week, it was announced that new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer planned to bring Tim Tebow out of retirement and sign him to a one-year deal as a tight end. Tebow has been out of the league for a handful of years, last taking a snap 2012 – as a quarterback. It could be a publicity stunt, or maybe Meyer believes that the former Heisman winner can make an impact as a pass catcher.