On a Pedestal, Spring 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed with six years of success helping African American students prepare for the future through the game of squash, Steel City Squash (SCS) is preparing to build a new facility in the Larimer neighborhood that will dramatically transform its offerings. Built on a successful model, the athletic and academic program teaches invaluable skills — teamwork, fitness, discipline, community service — through squash instruction, travel and competition, academic tutoring and life skills mentoring that will help youngsters get into college and the working world.

