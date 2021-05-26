On a Pedestal, Spring 2021
Armed with six years of success helping African American students prepare for the future through the game of squash, Steel City Squash (SCS) is preparing to build a new facility in the Larimer neighborhood that will dramatically transform its offerings. Built on a successful model, the athletic and academic program teaches invaluable skills — teamwork, fitness, discipline, community service — through squash instruction, travel and competition, academic tutoring and life skills mentoring that will help youngsters get into college and the working world.pittsburghquarterly.com