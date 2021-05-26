On a Pedestal, Spring 2021

May 17—You definitely know David Haddad's name, even if you may not necessarily be able to remember where you saw it. Here's a hint: It's on the side of those giant trucks or trailers you see whenever a movie or TV series is being filmed here. That would be the 66-year-old Pleasant Hills native's company, Haddad's Inc., which boasts on its website that it's "the leading film and television equipment rental company in America."