Jelani Aryeh Runs From the Flames in New Video for “From These Heights”
“From These Heights,” the latest single from 21-year-old musician Jelani Aryeh is a catchy, existential release. Over a thumping bass drum and snare combo and glowing distortion that recedes into the background, Aryeh joins the roster of young musicians like Yuno and Goth Babe that combine noise rock’s urgency and captivating dream-pop melodies. “From These Heights” is the newest single from the singer’s forthcoming debut album I’ve Got Some Living To Do.floodmagazine.com