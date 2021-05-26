Jelani Aryeh Runs From the Flames in New Video for “From These Heights”

Press to MECO have shared a video for their single 'Gold', a cut from their new album. Talking about the track, drummer/lyricist Lewis Williams says: "Gold talks about feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information and input we receive in modern life and the idea that it might be devolving us in some ways. The battle between wanting to switch off from things to help your mental health but also not wanting to be ignorant to what’s going on in the world and not wanting to feel like you aren’t contributing in any positive way. Gold is also about the feeling of being paralysed and not wanting to create or say anything meaningful when there’s already a million ideas, viewpoints and conflicting opinions… feeling like you’re just adding to the white noise."