Epic opens up Unreal Engine 5 for early access with fresh PS5 and Xbox Series X footage

Epic Games is showing off another look at what Unreal Engine 5 can do on PS5 and Xbox Series X as it opens up the engine for early access to developers around the world. The new footage shared by Epic Games takes place in the same world as that real-time PS5 demo from last year, following Echo as she travels through beautiful natural environments studded with ancient technology. OK, "following" might be too a strong word because these presentations are 100% tech demos rather than game trailers. They aren't really invested in spinning a narrative yarn as much as they are showing off new engine features like, let me check my notes here, Data Layers.