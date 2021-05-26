newsbreak-logo
Western Springs police blotter: Two LTHS students charged with battery

By Kimberly Fornek
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following items were taken from area police department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Jesse J. Balderrama, 35, of the 5700 block of South Albany Avenue, Chicago, was charged with driving while his license was suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol and not having a front license plate at 3:45 p.m. May 19 at Forest and Ogden avenues. An officer reported finding an open can of beer in the vehicle.

