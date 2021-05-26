Pooh Shiesty & Lil Durk's "Back In Blood" Is Now 2x Platinum
You can't deny Gucci Mane's ear for talent. GuWop's legacy is cemented in the history books of hip-hop but it's not only because of his incredible output over the course of his career. It's his ability to identify talent and introduce them to the world. That's why Pooh Shiesty's ascent to stardom has been exciting. Shiesty Season has been among some of the best rap releases of the year. The Spring Deluxearrived on Friday, adding four new songs to the tracklist including a collaboration with Lil Baby.www.hotnewhiphop.com