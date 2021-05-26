NWA home sales dip slightly through April; prices still climbing
Year-to-date home sales through the first four months of the year in Northwest Arkansas show signs of leveling off following a red-hot 2020. Real estate agents combined to sell 3,312 residential properties in Benton and Washington counties through April. That’s according to data from the Matrix software platform used by the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors (NABOR) and provided to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal by Marcus Necessary, vice president and executive broker with Weichert, Realtors-The Griffin Co.talkbusiness.net