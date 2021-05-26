newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, AR

NWA home sales dip slightly through April; prices still climbing

By Paul Gatling
talkbusiness.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYear-to-date home sales through the first four months of the year in Northwest Arkansas show signs of leveling off following a red-hot 2020. Real estate agents combined to sell 3,312 residential properties in Benton and Washington counties through April. That’s according to data from the Matrix software platform used by the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors (NABOR) and provided to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal by Marcus Necessary, vice president and executive broker with Weichert, Realtors-The Griffin Co.

talkbusiness.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
State
California State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
City
Farmington, AR
County
Benton County, AR
County
Washington County, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Prices#Nwa#Home Loan#Market Prices#Equity Prices#Nwa#Matrix#Nabor#Mcmullen Realty Group#Rogers#Bank Of America#Homebuyer Insights Report#Dip#Year To Date Home Sales#Inventory#Rate Increases#Record Low Housing Supply#Resale#April#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Grocery & Supermaketnewtoncountytimes.com

Senior Farmer's Market Coupons available

Arkansas has one of the highest rates of hunger among seniors in the country. In an effort to fight this growing problem, the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas will give seniors an opportunity to obtain fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables for free. The USDA Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition...
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Benton County, ARArkansas Online

Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness. BENTON COUNTY. May 3. Bakery Cuscatleca. 2515 N. 17th St., Suite 301, Rogers. Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in prep area refrigerator.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

New infrastructure needed for the coming wave of electric vehicles

FAYETTEVILLE -- Electric vehicles work well around town, but finding a place to recharge them can be a challenge. More charging stations is sort of a chicken-and-egg conundrum. To fully adopt electric cars, drivers will need a lot of easily accessible, affordable places to charge them. But there need to...
Fayetteville, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Businesses respond to revised CDC mask update

Northwest Arkansas business owners are expecting more people to come to their locations now that the CDC has eased indoor mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people. Aaron Schauer, the owner of The Piano Bar on Dickson Street, says today is a great day to show the progress we have made through the pandemic.
Fort Smith, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Cities see proof that economies are bouncing back post-pandemic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley’s economies are bouncing back as more people start to return to life pre-pandemic. The City of Fort Smith says thanks to their diverse economic background with a large amount of manufacturing, they didn’t take as much of a hit as other cities across the county. City Administrator Carl Geffken says many of those plants had an increased need for their products.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Northwest Arkansas health officials hope youth access increases vaccine demand

FAYETTEVILLE -- Children 12 and older can now get a Pfizer covid-19 vaccine, and local health officials encourage parents to take advantage of an ample supply. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday adopted an advisory committee's endorsement of use of the vaccine for children ages 12 through 15. People 16 and older already could receive the Pfizer shot.
Benton County, ARnwaonline.com

Smiths named Benton County Farm Family

GENTRY — Kaleb and Chrisie Smith and their two boys, Paden, 7, and Paxton, 5, celebrated being named the 2021 Benton County Farm Family of the Year with a crowd of friends, family, neighbors and dignitaries Wednesday at their farm on Arkansas 43. The Smiths operate a beef cattle farm...
Grocery & Supermaketharrisondaily.com

Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program offers coupons

Arkansas has one of the highest rates of hunger among seniors in the country. In an effort to fight this growing problem, the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas will give seniors an opportunity to obtain fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables for free. The USDA Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition...
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Shots tick up as kids 12-15 roll up sleeves

Coronavirus vaccinations for Arkansans age 12-15 appeared to be slowly ramping up Thursday, a day after the shots for that age group were recommended by an advisory committee to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 70 children were scheduled to receive their initial Pfizer doses at Northwest...
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

$2 million grant to spur mixed-income neighborhood development in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The nonprofit group behind a mixed-income neighborhood on the south part of town received a grant to hire staff members and expand its model regionally. The Walton Family Foundation awarded Partners for Better Housing a nearly $2 million grant, according to a Tuesday news release. The grant will pay for three full-time employees and two part-time positions, with enough left over to hire consultants in planning, financing and research for three years.
Springdale, ARnwaonline.com

Industrial land sold for business expansions in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Three business expansions in the city's industrial park show the local economy is moving, despite the pandemic, Springdale officials said. The Public Facilities Commission sold three industrial properties for a total $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. The companies ultimately might add about 120 jobs. Two...
Pea Ridge, ARnwaonline.com

Residents against multi-family homes

PEA RIDGE -- Opposition to a rezone request propeled numerous city residents to speak during several public hearings at the Pea Ridge Planning Commisson meeting May 4. Seven separate items were presented in public hearings, with two drawing the majority of public speakers. Those two items were rezoning agricultural land on Greer Street and Lee Town Road to Residential-2, single family. The property is owned by Deloris Wilkerson and Kinley Miller. Realtor Tim Salmonsen spoke on the requests and said the developer plans to construct single family residences.
Arkansas Statefayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 76 Monday

The Arkansas Department of Health announced that COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 76 on Monday. The state announced three new deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state as a result of the pandemic to 5,764. Hospitalizations were up by three,...
Springdale, ARonlyinark.com

Natural State Rock & Republic: Rolling in NWA

For 77 years, Springdale has hosted the Rodeo of the Ozarks at Parsons Arena, celebrating one kind of riding. But Northwest Arkansas has been attracting a new kind of rider in recent years, on a different kind of saddle. It seems fitting that the city is now home to Natural State Rock & Republic, a business aimed at tapping into the passion for cycling developed in the region over the last decade.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

NWA outdoor briefs

The 16th annual West Fork of the White River Cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Several local nonprofits and businesses are hosting the volunteer event. Volunteers are needed to assist with cleaning up streamside areas in Fayetteville, West Fork and Winslow. To make this a virus-safe event, planners ask that groups or individuals register in advance to receive their check-in and cleanup site assignment. Weather permitting, planners seek experienced boaters to clean up along a stretch of the river in their personal kayaks or canoes.