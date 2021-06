Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens that clinched the North Division title. There are a lot of things that go into it, of course. When I look at it, I look at where our team needed to grow this season and where our focus was. We felt really good about our team offensively and where we were at there, but we knew we had to get better defensively this season.