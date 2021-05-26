newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, IL

Knox County sees 151st COVID death; 37% of people fully vaccinated

Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALESBURG — A woman in her 50s has died of COVID-19 complications in Knox County. This marks the 151st reported COVID-19 death in the county, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Knox County has administered more than 39,004 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 24, according...

www.galesburg.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
State
Illinois State
Knox County, IL
Government
Knox County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Galesburg, IL
County
Knox County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Monroe County#Champaign County#Vaccine Doses#Cook County#Sangamon County#Dupage County#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Covid 19 Death#Disease Control#Covid 19 Complications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Knox County, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

ICU beds still mostly filled in Knox County

GALESBURG — COVID-19 cases hit a high point in much of the country in November and December, leading to a wave of hospitalizations and deaths downstate. In Knox County, COVID-19 numbers have not returned to the weekly record highs from that period, but according to a state warning list, hospitalizations remain high.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Churchill closes as six cases reported, 43 quarantined

GALESBURG — Galesburg District 205 announced Friday that Churchill Junior High is moving to remote learning for one week beginning May 17 due to COVID-19. District officials said the decision was made in consultation with the Knox County Health Department. The school closure is only for Churchill at this time.
Knox County, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County getting millions from state for infrastructure projects

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday, May 11th, announced a fourth round of grants in the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. This $250 million round of funded grants are directed at advancing municipal, township, and county projects across the state. Knox County and its many municipalities have benefited greatly from these grants already. With the fourth round of disbursements, to date, East Galesburg has received $35,000, Knoxville $128,000, and Galesburg $1.4 million. Perhaps even more crucially there is lots of money for rural road districts. Between Knox County’s 20 townships, $2 million has been awarded so far. Copley Township has a population of 350 and its largest town is just the west half of Victoria. For example, they’ve been awarded $100,000 so far. Throughout the state, there will be a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments over three years.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

COVID-19 cases continue decline; man in his 80s dies of COVID

GALESBURG — Another person has died of COVID-19 in Knox County. Public health officials announced Tuesday that a man in his 80s has died of coronavirus disease. This came Tuesday as Knox County added 28 new cases of COVID-19 to its county total. The new cases recorded from Friday, May 7 through Monday, May 10 will bring the total for positive cases to 5,588.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Domestic charge dropped; Hillery's meth possession case moves forward

GALESBURG — The first court date for a Galesburg city council member on a methamphetamine possession charge has been scheduled. Lindsay M. Hillery, 42, Day Street, who has represented Ward 3 since 2019, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 14 at the Knox County Courthouse. The charge, possession...
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 15,248 new cases. That's down 18.4% from the previous week's tally of 18,687 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Knox County, IL977wmoi.com

Knox County Unified Command Thanks Local Volunteers

The contribution volunteers made this past weekend at the “It’s Your Turn Vaccine Clinic” to support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts was extraordinary and the Knox County Unified Command wants everyone to know that these efforts are recognized and appreciated. “The commitment and dedication volunteers have shown to help our local...
Galesburg City Township, ILPeoria Journal Star

Galesburg City Council member arrested on meth possession charge Friday

GALESBURG — A Galesburg city council member was arrested twice over the weekend, including a meth possession charge. Lindsay M. Hillery, 42, who has served as Third Ward city council member since 2019, was stopped by Galesburg police at about 1:03 a.m. Friday after failing to use a turn signal at the intersections of Harding and South streets and South and Henderson streets as well as the discovery by officers she had a warrant for failure to appear in court stemming from a 2019 DUI charge.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Alderperson Lindsay Hillery arrested twice over weekend

GALESBURG — A Galesburg city council member was arrested twice over the weekend, including a meth possession charge. Lindsay M. Hillery, 42, Day Street, who has served as Third Ward city council member since 2019, was stopped by Galesburg police at about 1:03 a.m. Friday after failing to use a turn signal at the intersections of Harding and South streets and South and Henderson streets as well as the discovery by officers she had a valid failure to appear warrant stemming from a 2019 DUI charge.
Knox County, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

COVID cases decline for second week in Knox County

GALESBURG — COVID-19 numbers are again trending downward in Knox County. The Knox County Health Department made this announcement Tuesday, when 34 new cases were announced from Friday of last week to Monday of this week. The new cases include a boy under the age of 10, three girls in...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Campaign continues in opposition to Lake Storey expansion study

GALESBURG — Since being tabled earlier this year, the second phase of the study that would explore the idea of an expanded Lake Storey has stayed off of Galesburg City Council agendas. Still, landowners who would be impacted by the potential expansion are mobilizing yet again. The $135,000 second phase...