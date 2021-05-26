Knox County sees 151st COVID death; 37% of people fully vaccinated

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday, May 11th, announced a fourth round of grants in the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. This $250 million round of funded grants are directed at advancing municipal, township, and county projects across the state. Knox County and its many municipalities have benefited greatly from these grants already. With the fourth round of disbursements, to date, East Galesburg has received $35,000, Knoxville $128,000, and Galesburg $1.4 million. Perhaps even more crucially there is lots of money for rural road districts. Between Knox County’s 20 townships, $2 million has been awarded so far. Copley Township has a population of 350 and its largest town is just the west half of Victoria. For example, they’ve been awarded $100,000 so far. Throughout the state, there will be a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments over three years.