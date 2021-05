Major League Baseball has placed Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list at least through the end of the 2022 season, finally bringing an end to an investigation of the coach after he was accused of sexual harassment by numerous women in sports media prior to the 2021 season. Following the league’s ruling, the Angels officially terminated Callaway, who served as their pitching coach during the 2020 season. He had been suspended by the team since February, seemingly as the Angels waited for the investigation to be completed so he could be fired for cause.