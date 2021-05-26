newsbreak-logo
Capital Calls: Uber union

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
A photo illustration shows the Uber app and a black cab in London, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Illustration

Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

WINDING ROAD. A British labor victory for drivers of Uber Technologies (UBER.N) may not cruise into the ride-hailing firm’s home market. The $94 billion Uber reached an agreement to allow the GMB union to represent drivers, the Financial Times reported. It’s a first for Dara Khosrowshahi’s outfit but may not translate in other parts of the world.

Uber was backed into a corner in the UK . The nation’s Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that drivers are workers deserving of a minimum wage and other benefits. It’s a more mixed picture in the United States. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh recently said that in many cases, gig workers should be classified as employees instead of independent contractors, which is how Uber currently categorizes them.

For now, Uber prefers more subtle changes, and the more flexible American approach to labor markets has worked in its favor. Last November, Californians approved a ballot measure that exempts Uber from treating drivers as employees but requires it to pay some benefits . It’s a model the ride-hailing firm is trying to push in other states. The UK precedent nonetheless gives it a reason to hurry up. (By Gina Chon)

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle

LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Balkan drop-off spices up Delivery Hero’s recipe

Cash printer gets surprise viral shot in arm

Chinese video star has further to fall

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight.

All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

