With the Toronto Maple Leafs exiting the Stanley Cup Playoffs in disappointing fashion once again, the focus now shifts on the off-season. Since being eliminated by the Montreal Canadiens, one player has been the centre of attention for his play in the series. Whether the overwhelming amount of backlash being thrown at Mitch Marner is fair or not, it’s hard to defend a player who is paid a large sum of money to be an offensive leader only to see him not accomplish that.