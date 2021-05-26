newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

ARNOLD ARBORETUM

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless otherwise noted, registration for events can be done by visiting the events tab at http://arboretum.harvard.edu. "Borderland: The Life & Times of Blanche Ames Ames" screening: 2 p.m. June 5. For information: https://arboretum.harvard.edu/events. Blanche Ames Ames (1878-1969) was an artist, an activist, a builder, an inventor, a birth control maverick, and a leader of the woman suffrage movement in Massachusetts. She was a woman of privilege who was not afraid to shock polite society. "Borderland: The Life & Times of Blanche Ames Ames" is a 55-minute documentary that chronicles the life of a woman who was born in the 19th century, worked to change the 20th century, and whose wisdom still resonates in the 21st century.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Life Times Of#Borderland#20th Century#Documentary#Polite Society#Privilege#Movement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicWicked Local

Sea Chanteys in the Lee Mansion garden with Gary Foreman

Enjoy a night of folk songs of the sea in the garden at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion when the Marblehead Museum hosts Gary Foreman Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m. Sea chanteys have long been enjoyed by the masses, but what exactly was their role in everyday life aboard a seafaring voyage? This program will be entertaining and educational as it explores the history and role of work songs of the sea.
Visual Artartsandculturetx.com

ZimSculpt returns to the Dallas Arboretum

A hand-picked selection of hundreds of stone sculptures of women, birds, animals and abstract forms from Zimbabwe are back at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden following their smash hit exhibition in 2017. According to Dallas Arboretum Board Chairman Jim Ryan, “After their popular success in 2017, we’re excited to welcome back ZimSculpt to showcase the magnificent contemporary sculptures that fit perfectly in our garden setting. The statues have been described as strong and delicate, stark and complex, contemporary and exquisitely hand-made.”
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Audiobooks for all sorts of road trips

This summer holds out the promise of release from COVID's most onerous restrictions - and visions of road trips dance in our heads. The prospect of piling into the car and heading off for parts yonder is liberating. But then reality hits, in the shape of boredom or, if children are involved, something a little more gruesome. Here is a selection of roadworthy audiobooks tailored to fit different journeys and assorted travelers.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

The Mist (Paperback)

#1 New York Times bestselling author Stephen King’s terrifying novella about a town engulfed in a dense, mysterious mist as humanity makes its last stand against unholy destruction—originally published in the acclaimed short story collection Skeleton Crew and made into a TV series, as well as a feature film starring Thomas Jane and Marcia Gay Harden.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Key Peninsula News

On Reading

&ldquo;We read to know that we are not alone&rdquo; is a quote by C. S. Lewis, the author of many books including the Narnia series. He&rsquo;s right. I grew up, like many in my generation,
Societylumberjocks.com

For my granddaughter

Looks very nice…. Bet she loves it. I like the stained glass idea for something like this… I have 4 pieces waiting for me do find the right stained glass for… Only one place to buy in my area and they are only open 2 days a week… Haven’t made it there yet.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Diana and the Underworld Odyssey (Hardcover)

The world's #1 female Super Hero, Wonder Woman, is back in another breathtaking adventure This time, Diana will travel to the Underworld to take on Hades--but will she make it out alive?. After Diana thwarts a stunning attempt to defeat the Amazons and Themyscira for good, she has finally been...
Shoppingfinebooksmagazine.com

Rare Books &c. at Auction This Week

At Dominic Winter Auctioneers on Wednesday, May 19, 19th & 20th Century Photography, Cameras and Accessories, in 242 lots. John Ware Edgar’s Report on a Visit to Sikhim and the Thibetan Frontier (1874), just one copy of which has previously been reported at auction, rates the top estimate at £2,000–3,000. A William Henry Fox Talbot photograph of the Round Tower at Windsor Castle (1844) is estimated at £1,000–1,500.
Shoppingfinebooksmagazine.com

Freeman’s Books & Manuscripts Auction Achieves $525,861

Philadelphia — Freeman’s is pleased to announce the results of our May 20 Books and Manuscripts auction, which featured a 98% sell-through rate and impressive sales of Pennsylvania material, WWII posters, rare editions, and more. The 131-lot auction achieved $525,861 in total, surpassing its pre-sale estimate. “The forty poster lots...
Columbus, OHcolumbusnavigator.com

These Quirky Frog Sculptures Will Be On Display At Dawes Arboretum This Summer

The Dawes Arboretum is one of the most beautiful displays of nature in Central Ohio. This summer, from June 5 through September 8, some very unique sculptures will be hopping into the arboretum. Ribbit The Exhibit will feature 24 frog sculptures along the Parkwoods Trail. The sculptures are the whimsical creations of artist J.A. Cobb.
Books & Literaturerenegadetribune.com

The Labyrinth in Literature

Renegade Editor’s Note: Just imagine if this was written after all the movies and books of recent years had been released. THE romantic and mysterious flavour of the words “maze” and “labyrinth” has induced many a writer of fiction to adopt one or the other as the theme of a story, or as the setting of some of the action in a story, or else to use the name as an attractive symbolical title for a work.
Books & LiteratureJSTOR Daily

Sophia Thoreau to the Rescue!

The early editions of Henry David Thoreau’s posthumous publications listed no editors. Later, early Thoreau biographers credited Ralph Waldo Emerson and Ellery Channing with putting these editions together and seeing them through publication. But actually, as literature scholar Kathy Fedorko tells us, this work was accomplished by Thoreau’s executor: his sister, Sophia Thoreau.
Morris County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Art in Bloom at arboretum June 13

MORRIS TWP. – The Morris County Park Commission will hold its first-ever Art in Bloom show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 13 in the Event Tent at The Frelinghuysen Arboretum, 353 East Hanover Ave. On display will be more than a dozen paintings by Matilda Frelinghuysen of...
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Gala for the Arboretum

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Guests gathered for the Alfresco Gala: A Roving Dinner at the Houston Arboretum, which took place during Earth Week. The event marked the completion of the Arboretum’s master plan and raised more than $250,000 to fund conservation and education. The roving portion of the dinner was cancelled due to rainy weather, but guests enjoyed a seven-course dinner in a beautifully tented gathering space. A highlight was music provided by Texas New Music Ensemble; the group performed the world premiere of Finding Paths, which was commissioned for the gala.
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

Arboretum celebrates Fiddlers

If you have an artistic side and enjoy being creative, a chance to display your talents has arrived. East Texas Arboretum and the City of Athens has partnered for a month long display of artwork dedicated to the Old Fiddlers Reunion. Artists can pick up their wooden fiddle by paying...