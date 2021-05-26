ARNOLD ARBORETUM

Unless otherwise noted, registration for events can be done by visiting the events tab at http://arboretum.harvard.edu. "Borderland: The Life & Times of Blanche Ames Ames" screening: 2 p.m. June 5. For information: https://arboretum.harvard.edu/events. Blanche Ames Ames (1878-1969) was an artist, an activist, a builder, an inventor, a birth control maverick, and a leader of the woman suffrage movement in Massachusetts. She was a woman of privilege who was not afraid to shock polite society. "Borderland: The Life & Times of Blanche Ames Ames" is a 55-minute documentary that chronicles the life of a woman who was born in the 19th century, worked to change the 20th century, and whose wisdom still resonates in the 21st century.