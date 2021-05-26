newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough County Sheriff Seeking Person Of Interest In Tampa Homicide

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tabid_0aCM9vvU00

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interested related to a homicide that occurred on Sunday.

Around 6 a.m, on May 23, 2021, a homicide occurred at the Residence Inn located at 9719 Princess Palm Avenue in Tampa. An adult male victim died from upper body trauma sustained at the location.

Through the course of an investigation, detectives are now hoping to locate and speak with Christian “Goldo” Rivera Pabon, 26, who is believed to have information related to this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeHMk_0aCM9vvU00

Rivera currently has active warrants for violation of probation (possession of a firearm), violation of probation (possession of a controlled substance), and grand theft motor vehicle.

Anyone who locates Rivera Pabon is urged to use caution and should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Homicide Detectives#Motor Vehicle Theft#Christian#Active Warrants#Palm Avenue#Probation#Grand Theft#Free Press#Controlled Substance#Upper Body#Caution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Detectives Investigate In-Custody Death Of An Inmate

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the death of a Pinellas County Jail inmate. According to investigators, 57-year-old Lawrence Gabbert was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after being arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department. Gabbert was arrested on...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Three Armed Juveniles Arrested With Stolen Vehicle

LAKELAND, Fla.- On Wednesday, shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers from the Lakeland Police Department were notified that a recently reported stolen vehicle was spotted at the BP Gas Station on Memorial Boulevard. After being unable to locate the car at the location, a Sergeant began canvassing the area. A short...
California StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

California Sex Offender On The Run For 21 Years, Arrested In Hernando County

SPRING HILL, FL. – A sex offender, who has been on the run for 21 years, was arrested by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. According to Deputies, on Tuesday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an absconded Sex Offender who was possibly residing at an address in Hernando County.
Polk County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Polk County Inmate Charged With 1st Degree Murder After Killing Another Inmate

POLK COUNTY, Fla.- Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged an inmate at the Polk County Jail for the murder of another inmate. 36-year-old John Smith, who remains in the jail, was charged Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with 1st Degree Murder. Detectives determined Smith severely stomped 40-year-old Shaun Seaman in their shared cell at the South County Jail in Frostproof on Thursday, May 13th.
Sarasota County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sarasota County Sheriff Ag Unit Seizes 33 Cattle, Dilapidated And Starving

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office seized 33 cattle Monday in Sarasota at the intersection of Lorraine and Fruitville Roads. “Thanks to a strong partnership with residents in rural Sarasota County, Agricultural Unit deputies were notified Monday by a local rancher of possible animal neglect,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a statement.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

St. Pete Police Investigating ‘Hate Crime’ Graffiti On The Holocaust Museum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At about 4 a.m., officers on patrol spotted graffiti along 1st Avenue on the south side of the Holocaust Museum, 55 5th St. S. The message, spray painted in black, included a swastika and “Jews are guilty”. City Sanitation workers were called to paint over the graffiti this morning, so I attached a photo to this alert. Photos will also be posted on our Facebook page.