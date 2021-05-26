Hillsborough County Sheriff Seeking Person Of Interest In Tampa Homicide

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interested related to a homicide that occurred on Sunday.

Around 6 a.m, on May 23, 2021, a homicide occurred at the Residence Inn located at 9719 Princess Palm Avenue in Tampa. An adult male victim died from upper body trauma sustained at the location.

Through the course of an investigation, detectives are now hoping to locate and speak with Christian “Goldo” Rivera Pabon, 26, who is believed to have information related to this case.

Rivera currently has active warrants for violation of probation (possession of a firearm), violation of probation (possession of a controlled substance), and grand theft motor vehicle.

Anyone who locates Rivera Pabon is urged to use caution and should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

