The Dolphins averaged 3.9 yards per rush during the 2020 season and some thought they’d try to improve that area of the team by drafting a running back. Miami didn’t do that until the seventh round, but head coach Brian Flores thinks an earlier pick will have a positive impact on the run game. The Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick and Flores said that the speed he and free agent signing Will Fuller bring to the offense will open things up on the ground.