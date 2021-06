According to world gambling statistics, 26% of the human population tried at least some form of betting or casino games. In other words, there are around 1.6 billion casino and betting enthusiasts on the planet. Thus, it is no wonder to learn that there are gambling enthusiasts even among the wealthiest of us. Professional athletes are known to make triple digits, and the reason why some of them are smitten by betting or casinos is definitely not the money. As a matter of fact, there are quite a few sports stars who love gambling.