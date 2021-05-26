Trey Anastasio Announces Solo Beacon Theatre Run

Fresh off his appearance at this year’s Love Rocks NYC annual benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre, GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer, revered guitarist, and Gov’t Mule front man Warren Haynes has announced four brand new solo shows, which will kick off on June 30th in New Jersey and also stop in New Hampshire and New York. General on sale begins this Friday, June 11th at 10am ET. Each show will adhere to local regulations as pertains to seating, capacity and overall public health safety protocols. On July 4th, Haynes will perform at the Peach Music Festival in Scranton, PA and then wrap his string of dates with back-to-back performances at The Ride Festival in Telluride, CO on July 9th and 10th. Full routing below. For more details, please visit www.warrenhaynes.net.