Trey Anastasio Announces Solo Beacon Theatre Run

By Justin Ward
livemusicblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Anastasio has announced his return to The Beacon Theatre in New York City following his epic Beacon Jams run last year during the lockdowns. The Phish frontman will be doing two solo shows on June 22-23, 2021 with tickets going on sale tomorrow, 5/27 at 12pm ET. These concerts...

