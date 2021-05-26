newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Tana Toly runs for Park City Council

By TownLift // Meredith Kluever
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dkdo7_0aCM9rOa00

PARK CITY, Utah. – Tana Toly, a 5 th generation Parkite and co-owner of The Red Banjo , announced her run for Park City Council.

“I am running on conscious community connection,” Toly said. “We need a comprehensive and cohesive plan on how we connect to our districts, transportation, workforce, developers, seniors, the workforce, etc.”

“We need an overall connectivity transit plan that actually works and has been vetted out. Saying that people just need to change their behavior and start riding the bus is not a realistic solution. UDOT has reported that every year we will see a 7% increase in traffic into Park City. City hall needs to show us the math on how these proposed buses on 224/248 will actually alleviate traffic before we tell a developer to scrap all of their proposed parking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HebV5_0aCM9rOa00
Tana Toly, co-owner of Park City’s oldest family-run business, The Red Banjo, announced her candidacy for Park City Council. Photo: Tana Toly

She is currently vice president of the Historic Park City Alliance and a Park City Historic Preservation Board member. Other experience includes Kamas Valley Business Alliance Member and Restaurant Association Board Member. Toly believes this background allows her to see government and business operations and leadership from different perspectives.

Tana’s campaign platform focuses on the cornerstones of conscious, inclusive, and comprehensive planning for the new, post-pandemic world and Park City’s future.

“The big question is how do we connect all these one-off projects. City Hall must show how and why decisions are made and need to prioritize how everything will work together. Pursuing one-off plans with no regard to overarching documents like the General Plan do little to address the current congestion and the future growth of not only Park City but the entire Wasatch Back,” said Toly.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
628
Followers
720
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Park City Council#The Red Banjo#Udot#224 248#Transportation#Community#Parking#Transit#Developers#Running#Buses#Traffic#Photo#Connectivity#Math
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Highland Flats development signs

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — They’re big, they’re small, they’re on fences, they’re on lawns, however, most of the signs for and against the Highland Flats development are on private property, except one.  Parkites have been passing through the highly-traveled intersection of Old Ranch Rd. and Highland Dr. and inferring as to the socio-political, ethical, not […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Guardsman Pass now open

PARK CITY, Utah. — Utah DOT employees have opened Guardsman Pass this morning, May 26, in advance of Memorial Day weekend. Park City residents heading over to Big Cottonwood Canyon should keep an eye out for maintenance crews working on the roadway. Take a drive over Guardsman Pass with UDOT.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Tomorrow is the last day to apply for a Park City Police officer job

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Municipal has posted a job announcement to become a police officer or senior police officer. The closing date to apply is May 27. Apply online at Park City Jobs  Park City Municipal Corporation is an Equal Opportunity EmployerApplications for current job postings are found on parkcity.org Individuals requesting Veteran’s preference […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Maverik Center closing as a mass vaccination site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The Salt Lake City Health Department is closing its mass COVID vaccination site which has been held in the overflow parking lot in Salt Lake City at the Maverik Center. COVID cases have been steadily declining nationwide and statewide. Averaging 2,800 people per day in recent months, the site had […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

New Main Street banners thank teachers

PARK CITY, Utah. — Normally reserved for major international events like film festivals or world championships, the coveted Main St. banner spots are currently occupied by the names of Park City School District teachers. In fact, all the school staffs’ names are being displayed by the Park City Education Foundation(PCEF) in its ongoing efforts to […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Nann Worel announces mayoral candidacy

In a brief press release on Tuesday, Park City Council member Nann Worel announced that she is challenging incumbent Mayor Andy Beerman for the city’s mayoral position. “There is no arguing the challenges facing present-day Park City and our community’s future include traffic, housing, affordability, sustainability, and inclusivity,” Worel said. “What is lacking, however, is […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Daly Canyon water tank demolition

Demolition of the Empire water tank is underway, writes City Government of Park City on Facebook. The original tank, which was constructed in 1978, will be replaced with a new concrete tank buried in the ground. This project is part of the infrastructure master plan to treat water draining from Judge Tunnel. Submit photos you’d […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

New bike lane painted on Park Avenue

PARK CITY, Utah. — The city of Park City is implementing its new actionable improvements to traffic flow on Park Avenue by painting the much-debated bike lane. The bright green, intermittent swaths of paint begin where Park Ave. intersects with Deer Valley Drive. The newly designated bike lane, which went through multiple public-input stages of […]
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Micro Transit Launches This Week In Basin

The High Valley Transit District is launching its micro-transit service as of Monday. Two Summit County Council Members who also sit on the High Valley Board say they’re excited by this new initiative to get people out of their individual cars. The micro-transit service allows residents to call for a...
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Library has paid internships available

PARK CITY, Utah. — Interested in public library work? You can apply now. The Park City Library is seeking applicants, for two positions, between the ages of 14 and 18 to apply for the 2021 summer internship program. Applications are due by Sunday, May 30th, and a $500 stipend will be awarded to students who complete […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Police: retirement and two new members

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Police Department Captain Phil Kirk announced the retirement of Officer Trent Jarman, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement. His last day in service is June 4th the first Friday of June which is also National Donut Day! Officer Jarman was hired in 2004 as a Reserve Officer and then […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Local News Hour - May 17, 2021

( 02:15 ) Feral Cat Program addresseed by Summit County Council last week as Rick Brough reports. ( 06:06) Ex. Director of Nuzzles and Co. Lindsay Ortega who talks about plans to implement a feral cat pilot program for Summit County. ( 21:40 ) Update on the free COVID 19...