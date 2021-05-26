Tana Toly runs for Park City Council

PARK CITY, Utah. – Tana Toly, a 5 th generation Parkite and co-owner of The Red Banjo , announced her run for Park City Council.

“I am running on conscious community connection,” Toly said. “We need a comprehensive and cohesive plan on how we connect to our districts, transportation, workforce, developers, seniors, the workforce, etc.”

“We need an overall connectivity transit plan that actually works and has been vetted out. Saying that people just need to change their behavior and start riding the bus is not a realistic solution. UDOT has reported that every year we will see a 7% increase in traffic into Park City. City hall needs to show us the math on how these proposed buses on 224/248 will actually alleviate traffic before we tell a developer to scrap all of their proposed parking.”

She is currently vice president of the Historic Park City Alliance and a Park City Historic Preservation Board member. Other experience includes Kamas Valley Business Alliance Member and Restaurant Association Board Member. Toly believes this background allows her to see government and business operations and leadership from different perspectives.

Tana’s campaign platform focuses on the cornerstones of conscious, inclusive, and comprehensive planning for the new, post-pandemic world and Park City’s future.

“The big question is how do we connect all these one-off projects. City Hall must show how and why decisions are made and need to prioritize how everything will work together. Pursuing one-off plans with no regard to overarching documents like the General Plan do little to address the current congestion and the future growth of not only Park City but the entire Wasatch Back,” said Toly.

