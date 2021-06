No, this isn’t the last chance for the Maple Leafs to win their series against the Habs, but I don’t even want think about going to a game #7 in the first round this year. This series needs to end tonight, and what better night to end it than the night where a few thousand Habs fans will be in attendance after the Quebec government authorised them to witness their team go down in flames? Though this has also led to the unfortunate media COVID-hockey crossover questions about “How will it feel to play in front of fans again?”, asked multiple times at every press event.