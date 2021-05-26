Cancel
Pop Culture Pet Peeve: Why do teen TV shows love an unrealistic morning meetup?

By Sydney Bucksbaum
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen, it's been a long time since I've been in high school. But even though I'm more than a decade removed from my own teenage years, I'll never forget the absolutely chaotic experience of trying to get to class on time every single morning before school started. However, when I watch my favorite genre of television — teen TV shows — it's as if I'm watching a fantasy as these high school kids wake up, get fully glam, and still meet up with their friends at a coffee shop or diner for intense conversations, all before getting their butts in their chairs for first period on time. I barely had enough time to squeeze in a shower before school every morning, and I woke up before the sun rose!

