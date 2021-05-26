Roslindale Summer Farmers Market to open June 5

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Roslindale Summer Farmers Market is poised to open the 2021 season, continuing its goal of supplying the community with local and sustainable food. The Roslindale Village Main Street Summer Farmers Market will begin June 5 and will run all summer and fall until Nov. 20. On opening day, RVMS will celebrate 36 successful years of the farmers market. Visitors will be encouraged to walk, shop, and safely visit the local businesses in the Village.

