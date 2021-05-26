newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Middleton and Prince William Roll Up to Drive-In Movie in Prince Philip's Vintage Land Rover

By Stephanie Petit
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William chose a special car to attend a drive-in movie during their tour of Scotland. The royal couple arrived at an outdoor screening of the new Disney movie Cruella on Wednesday in a 2A Land Rover from 1966 that once belonged to Prince William's late grandfather Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth's husband, well known by his Duke of Edinburgh title, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rovers#British Royal Family#Uk#Vintage Land Rover#National Health Service#Nhs#Kensingtonroyal#Bafta#Forgan#People S Royals#Duke#Movie Night Cruella#London#Cambridge#Edinburgh Title#Husband#Holyroodhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashiontownandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Went Out in Matching Navy Outfits Because Why Not

Kate Middleton and Prince William went out for a joint event today at The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton, and they continued a longtime practice of theirs: couple dressing. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore matching navy outfits to the event. William was in a dark sweater, light blue collared top, navy blazer, and trousers. Kate wore a white collared top, polka dot blue blouse, a long navy Catherine Walker coat, and trousers with heels.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a date night at a local restaurant in the town where they first met at university. Prince William and his wife Catherine – who was previously known as Kate Middleton – returned to the Scottish town of St. Andrews this week, where they first met two decades ago when they both attended the University of St. Andrews, and marked the special occasion by visiting a restaurant called Frogans for a romantic date night.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles says his family ‘will have an empty seat’ at the dinner table following Prince Philip’s death

Prince Charles reflected on the “deeply challenging” past year in a video shared by the Naz Legacy Foundation on Monday. The Prince of Wales recorded the special message to mark the end of the month of Ramadan. “This last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I’m only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community,” Princes William and Harry’s father said.
WorldCosmopolitan

Prince Charles' moving words about Prince Philip's "empty chair"

Following the very sad death of his father, Prince Philip, recently, Prince Charles has paid tribute to him on a couple of occasions. Now, the Prince of Wales has again reflected on his loss in a new video message for the Naz Legacy Foundation, shared to celebrate Eid and the end of Ramadan.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.
TV & Videosnorthwest50plus.com

HBO Max series The Prince delayed out of respect for late Prince Philip

Upcoming HBO series ‘The Prince’ has been delayed following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. The satirical series which focuses on the life of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son Prince George has been postponed after Prince Philip’s death last month at the age of 99. Showrunner Gary...
U.K.Hello Magazine

Real reason revealed for the Queen's lonely appearance at Parliament

Tuesday saw the Queen attend her first public engagement since Prince Philip's death in April. Her Majesty attended the Opening of Parliament and viewers were surprised to see that she was sat alone after Prince Philip's throne was "removed". Many thought this had been done due to the Prince's passing...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Incredible royal engagement photos through the years

While we don't see any royals snapping engagement ring selfies to share their exciting news to the world, we are usually treated to an official photograph of the happy couple upon their engagement announcement. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's loved up pictures through to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's iconic images, take a look at official royal engagement photographs through the years…