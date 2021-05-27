Cancel
A question about candidate’s Muslim faith roils Democrats’ debate for Virginia lieutenant governor

By Antonio Olivo
Washington Post
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe six Democrats vying to become Virginia’s lieutenant governor might have expected fireworks during their first and only debate before next month’s primary election. But they probably didn't expect them to come from one of the two moderators, who asked the only Muslim candidate in the race whether he could guarantee voters that his faith wouldn't get in the way if he were elected.

