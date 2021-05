Americans look to the outdoors for solace and recreation. It’s been true since our foundation as a nation and it became even more clear last year. For more than 50 million of us, the outdoors are where many of our happiest memories are created, and where we go in challenging times to reflect and recenter. Our lifestyles are enriched by skiing, snowboarding, climbing, trail running, mountain biking and other outdoor sports. At Protect Our Winters we call this borderless, diverse group the Outdoor State.