Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Shaky Knees Festival 2021 Lineup: Stevie Nicks, Run The Jewels & The Strokes

By Justin Ward
livemusicblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lineup for this year’s Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta has been announced!. Headlining this year’s festival will be Stevie Nicks, Run The Jewels, and The Strokes. They’ll be joined by major names like St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Alice Cooper, Portugal. The Man, Modest Mouse, and Phoebe Bridgers. Check out...

livemusicblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Demarco
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Run The Jewels#The Strokes#Atlanta#Festival#Man#Tickets#Modest Mouse#On Sale Today#Major Names
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
Related
Napa, CAliveforlivemusic.com

BottleRock Reveals 2021 Lineup: Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, More

BottleRock will return to Napa, California’s Napa Valley Expo September 3rd–5th, 2021 with a lineup headed by Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, and more. The lineup for the rescheduled fall edition of the festival will also host Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run the Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Young The Giant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ Set), Jimmy Eat World, Finneas, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Milky Chance, Jessie Reyez, and more.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Stevie Nicks to headline 2021 BottleRock Napa Festival

Stevie Nicks has been announced as one of the headliners of 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley, the festival that combines music and wine. She was originally scheduled to headline BottleRock 2020, before the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival will take place over Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, in California’s Napa Valley.
MusicPosted by
US 103.1

Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters Confirm More 2021 Shows

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its star-studded 2021 lineup, with Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters headlining the event. The three-day festival takes place from Sept. 3-5, 2021, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. BottleRock also features local gourmet food, chef performances on a culinary stage and drinks from dozens of local wineries.
Posted by
WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta Music Festival Reveals 2021 Lineup

Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and more are slated to perform at Music Midtown in Atlanta. Here’s what to know about Music Midtown, according to the festival:. “Music Midtown features a diverse lineup of over 30 artists across 4 stages. Be it rock and roll, hip hop, pop, electronic, or anything in between, Music Midtown has been Atlanta’s premier festival for music lovers of all kinds since 1994.”
edmidentity.com

Lost In Dreams Music Festival Announces Lineup for Debut Edition

Dabin, Autograf, SG Lewis, Moore Kismet, Seven Lions, Cassian, and more have been unveiled on the lineup for Lost In Dreams Music Festival. Back in February, Insomniac continued its growth into new reaches of the dance music and festival scene by unveiling one of its newest brands, Lost In Dreams. Centered around the sounds of melodic dubstep, future bass, and other vocal-driven styles, this new addition to their roster has already seen a number of stunners on their imprint. But along with the initial announcement was a tease that Lost In Dreams would become its own festival as well, and after teasing its debut this year, today they’ve unveiled the lineup!
Posted by
Pitchfork

Woodsist Festival 2021 Lineup: Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Laraaji, and More

Woodsist Festival is returning to Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York this September. Today, the fest’s full lineup has been announced:. Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Laraaji, Yo La Tengo, Kevin Morby, Woods, Steve Gunn, Cassandra Jenkins, and more will perform on September 25 or 26. Check out the full roster on the festival poster below.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Nightbird: Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute in Concert at Rise Rooftop

Hear songs like “Dreams” and “Gypsy” when Houston’s own Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute band, Nightbird, performs live at Rise Rooftop. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest way...
Musicthecountrynote.com

Born & Raised Music Festival Announces 2021 Inaugural Lineup and Details

A Weekend of Music & Camping For The Outlaw In All Of Us. Presale Passes Available Starting Saturday, June 5. Born & Raised Music Festival, the new Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents, has announced the lineup and details for its 2021 inaugural experience. Set for Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th with a special pre-festival Honky Tonk Friday, September 17th at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, Born & Raised – “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us” – features more than 30 acts including headlining sets from ZZ Top and Cody Jinks along with performances from Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more. See below for full lineup. In addition to The Friday Night Honky Tonk, Born & Raised will feature The BBQ Ranch curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller, owner/pitmaster of Central Texas’ famed Louie Mueller Barbecue. The BBQ Ranch will feature some of the top pitmasters in the region, offering sampling and BBQ demonstrations for fans.
fox5atlanta.com

Music Midtown releases 2021 festival lineup

ATLANTA - Atlanta's massive music festival hosted at Piedmont Park announced a highly-anticipated, post-pandemic lineup on Tuesday. Music Midtown, set for Sept. 19 and Sept. 19, is headlined by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and DaBaby. The festival features a lineup of 30 bands and artists across...
funcheap.com

Stern Grove Festival 2021 Full Lineup Announced

Stern Grove Festival announced a packed lineup for their 2021 season highlighted by a July 4th concert with the San Francisco Symphony, Thievery Corporation on July 11, Fitz & The Tantrums on August 15th and the finale “The Big Picnic” with Tower of Power and Too $hort on August 29.
Accord, NYStereogum

Woodsist Festival 2021 Lineup

Woodsist Festival is coming back to Arrowhood Farms in Accord, New York this fall (9/25-26) with Yo La Tengo and Parquet Courts headlining. Woods, whose own Jeremy Earl founded the Woodsist label, will also be performing, and so will former Woods member Kevin Morby. And the rest of the lineup features artists like Kurt Vile, Cassandra Jenkins, Steve Gunn, Anna St. Louis, 75 Dollar Bill, and John Andrews + The Yawns. Check out the full lineup below and grab tickets here.
JamBase

Mempho Music Festival Expands 2021 Lineup

Billy Strings and The Wilkins Sisters have been added to the Mempho Music Festival’s 2021 lineup. The festival will be held at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Gardens in Memphis on October 1 – 3. Strings and The Wilkins Sisters, who will perform a tribute set to their late father...
antiMUSIC

ZZ Top and Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup

ZZ Top and Cody Jinks have been named as the headliners of the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival, which will be taking place on September 18th and 19th. The brand new "Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience" will feature over 30 artists at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.
MetalSucks

Final ‘Slay at Home’ Streaming Festival Lineup Announced

For the past year, Metal Injection has been entertaining the cooped up masses with a free monthly streaming concert dubbed Slay at Home featuring both exclusive band performances and all-star bedroom cover collaborations. With life returning to normal and touring gearing up for the summer, they’re now putting the festival to bed… but not before one final two-day blowout featuring its most impressive line-up yet.
FestivalJamBase

Telluride Bluegrass Festival Announces 2021 Livestream Lineups

Greensky Bluegrass, Emmylou Harris, Grace Potter, The Infamous Stringdusters and Sarah Jarosz are among the acts performing at the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival featured in the event’s first ever live video broadcasts. The lineups for the livestreams originating from Telluride’s Town Park June 11 – 13 and June 17 – 20, which come in partnership with Mandolin, have been revealed.
newportri.com

Newport Jazz Festival 2021 lineup announced

NEWPORT — Soon, trombone glissandos and saxophone riffs will echo through the city once more, and jazz-enthusiasts everywhere can purchase tickets for the the 2021 Newport Jazz Festival, which go on sale Thursday, June 3. Newport Jazz Festival unveiled its lineup on Wednesday, headlined by Wynton Marsalias, Andra Day and...
thelouisianaweekend.com

BUKU Fest announces lineup for ‘BUKU: Planet B’ festival alternative in October

Megan Thee Stallion, Illenium, Machine Gun Kelly and Playboi Carti top the lineup for BUKU: Planet B, a one-time festival alternative for BUKU Music + Art Project, on Oct. 22 – 23. Organizers announced the lineup for the festival taking place at the Market Street Power Plant along the Mississippi...
Yes Weekly

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Megan Hilty Added to An Appalachian Summer Festival Lineup

The Broadway Stars Take the Outdoor Stage at State Farm Road Concert Lot on July 17 for a Night of Broadway Hits and Unforgettable Music. BOONE, NC— An Appalachian Summer Festival (AASF) is thrilled to announce that Brian Stokes Mitchell & Megan Hilty have been added to the lineup for An Appalachian Summer Festival., July 2-31, 2021 The Broadway stars will take the outdoor stage at State Farm Road Concert Lot for an evening of Broadway hits and unforgettable music on Saturday, July 17 at 8pm. Seating is configured in pods of 2, 4 and 6. Tickets for the Mitchell-Hilty concert and all other festival events are on sale now at www.appsummer.orgor by calling the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office at 828-262-4046.