BIG SKY – The Professional Bull Riders will stomp into Billings this weekend for the Wrangler Invitational at MetraPark, from May 14-16. Sponsored by Cooper Tires, the three-day event stands to offer crucial points to successful riders on the road to claiming the next world title. Stock contractors well known to Montana crowds and other events like the Big Sky PBR, including Chad Berger of North Dakota and Cord McCoy of Oklahoma, will both have several notable, top-ranking bulls in the ring.