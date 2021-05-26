newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

American Eagle quarterly revenue beats expectations

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from easing restrictions and stimulus checks that boosted spending on clothes as people look forward to dressing up for outings.

Total net revenue jumped to $1.03 billion in the quarter, its first rise in a year, from $551.7 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

