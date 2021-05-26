Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman by Renaming Its College of Fine Arts After Him
Howard University is honoring the late Chadwick Boseman by renaming its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts after the actor. Chadwick graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a bachelor's degree of fine arts in directing, and his former professor, actress Phylicia Rashad, recently became the dean of the college. Howard University's College of Fine Arts will now be known as the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The building will also be home to the Cathy Hughes School of Communications and the University's television and radio stations, WHUT-TV and WHUR 96.3 FM.www.msn.com