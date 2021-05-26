newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

France set to adopt 15 billion euros of additional emergency stimulus measures -Les Echos

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v99af_0aCM9SWX00

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will present lawmakers next week with a bill containing emergency stimulus measures worth 15 billion euros ($18.29 billion) in a bid to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Les Echos.

The measures, which come on top of emergency aid close to 100 billion euros last year, will include tax rebates for hotels, restaurants and bars, as well as various support mechanisms, such as compensation for lost working hours, Le Maire said.

The European Commission forecasts economic growth of 5.7% in France this year while the government targets growth of 5%.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Bill#European Lawmakers#Finance Minister#French#Les Echos#The European Commission#Emergency Aid#Paris#Tax Rebates#Forecasts#Compensation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

France's budget deficit expected at 220 billion euros in 2021 -AFP

PARIS (Reuters) - France's budget deficit is expected to reach around 220 billion euros ($268.16 billion) this year as a result of various support measures for the coronavirus-hit economy, budget minister Olivier Dussopt told Agence France-Presse on Saturday. The previous estimation stood at 173.3 billion euros, Dussopt said. French newspaper Les Echos reported on Wednesday that the French government was to present lawmakers next week with a bill containing additional emergency stimulus measures worth 15 billion euros.
Aerospace & Defenseyournews.com

Russia approves Air France, Lufthansa routes avoiding Belarus

PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) – Air France and Lufthansa have received approval from Russia for flight routes to the country that avoid Belarusian airspace, the airlines said on Saturday. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has advised domestic and foreign airlines to avoid Belarusian air space following the May 23 forced...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain to build new flagship to promote trade

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is to build a new flagship to promote its business and trade interests around the world, the government said on Saturday, in a move it said would also boost the ailing shipbuilding industry. Britain said the ship, once built, would host high level trade negotiations and...
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

Germany plans stricter control of COVID-19 test centres amid fraud claims

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will introduce stricter controls on the administering of coronavirus tests, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday, after local media reports accused some centres of accounting fraud. “There will be more random checks,” Spahn said on Twitter. “Pragmatism is necessary these days. Those who exploit that...
Economywibqam.com

Italy to approve reform decree to unlock EU Recovery funds

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government will meet later on Friday to approve a decree setting out how it will oversee investments funded by the European Union and accelerating procedures for public works, a key step in unlocking the EU funds. The reforms were promised to the European Commission to...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

EU Commission Approves 10 Billion Euro German Pandemic State Aid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Friday a 10 billion euro German scheme to compensate companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak, the EU executive said. The compensation period will depend on whether restrictions are in place in the period between 16 March 2020 and 31 December...
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Antitrust Regulators Fine ICAP $7.9 Million for Yen Cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday fined the world's largest interdealer broker ICAP 6.45 million euros ($7.9 million) for taking part in several yen interest rate derivatives cartels. The European Commission had fined ICAP 14.9 million euros in 2015 but Europe's second top court in 2017 dismissed part...
Economydividendwealth.co.uk

Belgium receives € 375 million from the Brexit Fund | Economie

Our country will receive 375 million euros from the Brexit Fund. The fund aims to support member states and sectors hardest hit by the UK’s exit from the European Union. The European Parliament and member states must again approve the costs and investments related to Brexit for which the money from the fund can be used. Parliament has already approved the partition, which the member states closed at the end of April.
Economymiamiheatnation.com

Better off OUT! Greece bemoans 40 years of EU membership – how bloc made nation worse

Michael Portillo on Greece’s ‘rigged’ finances when entering euro. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
EconomyUS News and World Report

UK Wants More G7 Progress on Climate Finance, Eyes Tax Reform

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak called for more progress on ensuring financial markets support lower greenhouse gas emissions, after speaking with other finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 group of rich nations on Friday. Britain's finance ministry said Sunak sought consistent international rules on how companies...
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

The European Union will grant Belarus 3 billion euros if Lukashenko leaves power

The European Union Commission said on Friday that the European Commission has presented an economic package of 3 billion euros to support Belarus’s democratic transition. The Brussels Commission stressed that the € 3 billion plan reflects the commitment of the European Union to support the desire of the Belarusian people for a peaceful and democratic transition in the presidential elections in August.
EconomyBloomberg

China’s Banking Regulator Warns of Global Asset Bubble Risks

Sign up for Next China, a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next. Recent interest rate hikes by emerging economies could lead to a bursting of global financial asset bubbles, according to a senior official with China’s banking regulator. Unprecedented pandemic easing measures by...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Union calls on BBVA staff in Spain to strike over layoff plans

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish union said on Thursday it had called on BBVA’s more than 20,000 employees in Spain to hold a one-day strike next week in protest over the bank’s plans for layoffs. Although Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) has scheduled another meeting next week with Spain’s second-largest bank, it...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Germany, France, Dutch Want More Say Over Tech Giants' Start-Up Deals

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Draft rules targeted at Alphabet unit Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple should be beefed up to allow regulators to vet their acquisitions of start-up rivals, Germany, France and the Netherlands said on Thursday. The joint statement by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire,...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chip shortage: Germany and France want to promote semiconductor alliance

In view of bottlenecks in the supply of electronic components, Germany and France want to promote a planned European semiconductor alliance. The French Minister of Economic Affairs, Bruno Le Maire, described semiconductors as the “new petroleum” on Thursday. Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) said after a digital Franco-German economic and finance council that there had been intensive discussions on how a joint European project could be set up.
Economywibqam.com

Last EU parliaments set to back recovery fund, first EU debt issue in mid-June

BRUSSELS/VIENNA (Reuters) – The last parliaments in the European Union were set on Thursday to back the ratification of a law raising national guarantees to the EU budget, paving the way for the bloc to start borrowing within weeks for its 750 billion-euro post-pandemic recovery. Austria and Poland’s parliaments were...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

France puts onus on G-7 to lead the way in global tax revamp

The Group of Seven meeting of finance officials in London next week must strike an agreement to corral the rest of the world into changing how much tax multinationals pay and where, French minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday. The comments underscore the G-7’s pivotal role in advancing talks that...