newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Crime Stoppers hold annual banquet

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CW2oe_0aCM9NM800

Some crime fighters got together Wednesday for the Lafayette Crime Stoppers 38th Annual Luncheon Wednesday at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette's Oil Center.

Awards were handed out for 2020 and 2021, since last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.

"We are hoping that they understand we have some awesome officers that work in all these different agencies," said Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. "Today that's what we are going to do we are honoring them. Those that worked hard and need to be noticed for what they did."

Here are some social media posts from area law enforcement from the banquet:

KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Crime Fighters#Banquet#The Petroleum Club#Oil Center#Lafayette Police#Awards#Area Law Enforcement#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Krotz Springs, LAPosted by
KATC News

May 29th declared Jacob Laborde Day in Krotz Springs

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. – A St. Landry Parish town is celebrating one student's accomplishments. The mayor of Krotz Springs declared May 29, 2021, Jacob Laborde Day to celebrate his recent graduation from Port Barre High. His grandmother said he received a standing ovation when he received his diploma.
Eunice, LAPosted by
KATC News

One arrested in Eunice shooting

A Eunice man has been arrested in connection with a May 23 shooting on S. Beulah Street. According to chief Randy Fontenot, the shooting, which occurred at the Sunrise Apartment complex, stemmed from an argument earlier in the day at the suspect's residence concerning custody and/or visitation of a child.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Police: Four injured in shooting outside Crowley bar Friday night

Four people were injured in a shooting Friday night outside of a bar in Crowley. According to police chief Jimmy Broussard, a man who was already inebriated entered City Bar on E 1st Street around closing time and was seen by witnesses striking a female he had arrived with. Broussard said when the staff and crowd inside the bar demanded the individual leave, he stepped outside but re-entered the bar a few minutes later.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Mother of Lafayette shooting victim calls for justice

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to remember the life of a Lafayette shooting victim and to raise awareness of gun violence. 43-year-old Robert Hebert died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on E Simcoe Street on May 19. Officers found Hebert suffering from a gunshot wound, and he died later at an area hospital.