Official Look at the Black “Animal Pack” Nike Dunk Low

Slated to debut in a few weeks, here is a first look at the Nike Dunk Low University Red in grade school sizing. Said to drop in both adult and kids sizing, this new colorway of the Nike Dunk Low is done in a University Red, White, and Total Orange color scheme. Essentially a two-toned iteration of the model, details include Red leather overlays paired up with White leather overlays. Other notable details include additional Red hits on the nylon tongues, tongue and heel branding, insoles and rubber outsole. While White accents take care of the laces, heels, tongue tags, lining, and midsole. Orange branding on the insoles round out the main features of the Dunk Low.