Official Look at the Black “Animal Pack” Nike Dunk Low
Following a look at the brown-based pair, the second colorway of the Nike Dunk Low “Animal Pack” has been revealed. Both the first pair and this second black colorway include subtle animal print on the hairy suede overlays, though it appears even more subtle on this colorway as the black and dark grey tones are similar in hue. The base of the shoe features a smooth black leather construction, while the Swoosh comes in platinum grey, matching the panel on the back of the heel. Additional feature include a black nylon tongue, a white midsole, and a grey rubber outsole.www.modern-notoriety.com