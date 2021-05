We LOVE checking out all of the Kit Kats available in EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion! Sometimes we come across some super unique flavors!. Mitsukoshi is the place to find all kinds of Japanese snacks and candy right in the World Showcase. In fact, it can be a little overwhelming to take in everything at once. One thing’s for sure: the store has a history of featuring Kit Kat flavors that we haven’t seen before! We tried out a new one, and we’re here to let you know if it was hit or miss!