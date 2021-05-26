newsbreak-logo
Rusell 2000 index surges 2% Wednesday and gains in energy, consumer discretionary keep S&P, Dow afloat

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

The Dow finished barely positive Wednesday on its 125th birthday but the broader market clinched modest gains, powered by a rise in energy and consumer discretionary as investors appeared to grow assured that the Federal Reserve wouldn't react to rising inflation by rapidly withdrawing easy-money policies. Against the backdrop, the Russell 2000 index (RUT) closed up around 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index (SPX) edged 0.2% higher at 4,196. The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) closed up 0.6% to reach around 13,738. Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) shot up 8.5% after the vehicle maker said it planned to spend $30 billion on vehicle electrification by 2025, up from a previously stated goal of $22 billion in EV spending. Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers grilled the heads of banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Citigroup Inc. (C) Morgan Stanley (MS) Bank of America Corp. (BAC) Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) In other corporate news, shares of Amazon (AMZN) finished up 0.2% after its announcement to by MGM.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

Related
StocksJournal-News

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks moved higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks.
Stocksinvestingcube.com

S&P 500 Index Stays Above 4220 Despite Core PCE Price Index Data

The S&P 500 Index kicked off the day with muted open to the upside, as investors consider the latest inflation gauge data. The Healthcare index has recorded the day’s best performance so far after the UK approved Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine. But dwindling US long-term bond yields are pushing back the Financials Index, even as the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 3.1% yearly from 1.9% in March (consensus 2.9%).
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Trades Higher As Nasdaq Leads Market Amid New Economic Data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose modestly in today's market, the last day of trading for the month of May. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose and traded near their intraday highs. Meanwhile, the Russell traded near break-even after paring earlier losses. Dow Jones In Stock...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Yext stock rallies as results, sales outlook top Street view

Yext Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the cloud-based software developer’s results and revenue forecast topped Wall Street expectations. Yext (YEXT) shares surged 10% after hours, following a 1.8% decline in the regular session to close at $12.31. The stock was up 12% premarket Friday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * HP slumps after warning chip shortage will hit PC supplies. * Boeing down on reports of 787 Dreamliner delivery halt. * Indexes up: Dow, S&P up 0.4%, Nasdaq...
Marketsinvesting.com

Consumer Discretionary ETFs to Shine as US Economy Reopens

The world’s largest economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus outbreak-induced slowdown. Notably, cyclical sectors like industrial, financial, energy and consumer discretionary have witnessed increased attention from investors this year. Markedly, stocks within the cyclical sectors mostly behave in tandem with the prevalent economic conditions and when growth returns to normal levels, these sectors will automatically perform well.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 11.02% to $0.64 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 215.0 million shares is 261.47% of Naked Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $498.1 million. Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb back above $1,900, end the month nearly 8% higher

Gold futures climbed back above $1,900 an ounce on Friday to tally a gain of almost 8% for the month. "Gold's fundamentals are still improving as central bank buying continues to improve, unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus efforts are still elevated, and as some traders lose confidence with cryptocurrencies," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. August gold rose $6.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,905.30 an ounce. Most-active contract prices marked their highest settlement since Jan. 7, posting a gain of 1.5% for the week and climbing about 7.8% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow ends off highs on Friday to wrap trading in May as investors ready for Memorial Day holiday

The Dow and S&P 500 on Friday booked gains for the day, week and month ahead of Memorial Day weekend, with U.S. financial markets in the U.S. closed Monday. Jitters about inflation have been a key feature of trading sentiment in May and investors wrapped up the month with the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, affirming rising pricing pressures. The personal-consumption expenditure index approached its highest level in nearly 13 years at 3.6%, higher than the 2.9% that economists' surveyed by Dow Jones had forecast. That marks the loftiest level since 2008. On a month-over-month basis, PCE inflation rose 0.6% in April, while the core rate up rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out the session up 0.2% at 34,429, and logged a weekly gain of 0.9% and a monthly advance of 1.9%. The S&P 500 index closed the session up less than 0.1% higher and notched a 1.2% weekly gain and a 0.6% gain in May. The Nasdaq Composite Index , meanwhile, closed less than 0.1% higher on Friday but clinched a weekly gain of 2.1%, while producing a monthly loss of 1.5%, representing its first monthly slide in seven months.
StocksBarron's

US Stocks End Higher Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Wall Street stocks finished modestly higher Friday, shrugging off data showing increased inflation following solid earnings from Salesforce and others. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to government data, the largest jump since September 2008. The rise comes...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower, but post gains for the week and month

U.S. oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, following five consecutive session gains, but prices settled higher for the week, as well as the month. "The U.S. economy is firing on all cylinders, with good news in every direction," said Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy. "Improvements in the labor market, the housing market and consumer sentiments have solidified the demand recovery picture" for oil. Traders also await the outcome of a meeting on Tuesday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, who will assess the latest oil-market conditions and decide on production levels. "We believe that OPEC+ will reaffirm its production hike next week, as demand fundamentals have only improved since the previous alliance meeting," said Raj. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery declined by 53 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $66.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month contract prices gained more than 4% for the week, as well as the month, FactSet data show.