Ford EV promise boosts stock to highest in nearly five years

The offer to buy Lamborghini was just increased by 26-percent or around $2.4 billion, but is it enough?. They say that every man has his price, and for the right amount of money, anybody will do anything. That concept is truly being put to the test as one consortium’s desire to purchase Lamborghini from Volkswagen AG is taking some pretty wild twists as it evolves into what could be the biggest automotive deal of the century.