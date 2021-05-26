newsbreak-logo
Ford EV promise boosts stock to highest in nearly five years

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Shares of Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday closed at their highest since July 2016 after the car maker vowed to make sales of electric vehicles 40% of its global sales by 2030 and invest an additional $8 billion through 2025 in developing them, bringing its total to about $20 billion. Ford shares jumped nearly 9%, its biggest one-day percent increase since June 5, 2020, when they rose 11.72%. Wednesday's rally also snapped a two-day losing streak.

