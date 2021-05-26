New rankings! Valerie Loureda outranks Hannah Guy despite Bellator 259 upset
The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following the Bellator 259: "Cyborg vs. Smith 2" event, which went down last weekend (Fri., May 14, 2021) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event of the evening, Cris Cyborg went up 2-0 on Leslie Smith, earning a knockout win over "The Peacemaker" in the closing seconds of the fifth round of their Featherweight title fight (see it again here).