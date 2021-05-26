The intuition behind Reinforcement Learning
A short and simplistic introduction to Reinforcement Learning. At first glance, Reinforcement Learning may appear incredibly overwhelming. State, Action, Environment, Rewards, value function, Q and plethora of other such terms and definitions maybe quite a burden for the beginner; what if I told you that we have been implementing this concept, quite literally , all our lives? Yes. You read that right! Almost everyday we employ RL techniques in our day-to-day lives. Through this article I hope to show you just how intuitive Reinforcement Learning really is and how commonplace it is our lives. Perhaps this approach might help demystify this concept a bit. I hope to focus on the intuition rather than implementation so I tried to use Mathematical formulas as sparingly as possible.towardsdatascience.com