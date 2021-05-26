How information asymmetry twists commercial real estate markets

Information asymmetry is a term that gets used a lot in economics. It means that one party in a transaction has more information or better information than the other party—a common occurrence. The imbalance creates inefficient markets, moral hazards, and more monopolies. There are few industries that are as rife with informational asymmetry than commercial real estate. Practically every sector in commercial real estate operates with some form of information asymmetry, hiding the cost of concessions, the price of rent, level of occupancy, or tenant improvement allowances. Unlike the market for stocks and bonds, information in the world of commercial real estate isn’t easy to come by, more often shared via grapevine than publicly disbursed, creating obstacles brokers and deal makers spend far too much time dealing with. Understanding how information asymmetry impacts the real estate sector can help brokers, buyers, tenants, and landlords alike.