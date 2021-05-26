Interview confirmation email: Samples and tips

You’ve been waiting to hear back from a potential employer, and it finally happened — you’ve been invited to an interview.

Congratulations!

You might be wondering now how to respond in a way that increases your chances of landing this job. A well-written interview confirmation email is a great first step to demonstrate your professional communication skills in action.

Even before the interview, you can set yourself up for success with a well-thought-out approach to your interview confirmation. Look below for tips on how and when to write an interview confirmation email, along with some helpful samples.

What is an interview confirmation email?

An interview confirmation email is an email you send to the hiring manager or recruiter to confirm that you will be attending the interview they invited you to.

It’s the best way to keep track of important details, demonstrate professionalism, and show your interest and enthusiasm for a position. Even if you were initially contacted by phone, an email ensures that both you and the hiring manager are on the same page for the interview.

How to write an interview confirmation email

Here are the basic parts of any good interview confirmation email:

A brief, informative subject line. Use the subject line of your email to remind your potential employer of your name and the position you’re applying for. Something like [Kaitlin Morris – Software Developer Interview Confirmation] works perfectly.

Use the subject line of your email to remind your potential employer of your name and the position you’re applying for. Something like [Kaitlin Morris – Software Developer Interview Confirmation] works perfectly. The reason you’re emailing. Start by telling the recipient that you’re writing to confirm your interview.

Start by telling the recipient that you’re writing to confirm your interview. Confirmation of details. Make sure you know exactly when and where you should be for your interview. If those details haven’t been decided on or aren’t clear, now’s the time to get everything sorted out. You can also ask about the interviewer’s background or the format of the interview.

Make sure you know exactly when and where you should be for your interview. If those details haven’t been decided on or aren’t clear, now’s the time to get everything sorted out. You can also ask about the interviewer’s background or the format of the interview. A thank-you. Hiring managers and recruiters appreciate basic manners as much as anyone else. Thank the recipient for the opportunity to interview — not many people make it to this stage, after all.

Hiring managers and recruiters appreciate basic manners as much as anyone else. Thank the recipient for the opportunity to interview — not many people make it to this stage, after all. Your contact information. Along with your signature, include your phone number so you can be easily reached with any responses or concerns before the interview. They already have your email address, but feel free to include any other contact information you see appropriate.

Along with your signature, include your phone number so you can be easily reached with any responses or concerns before the interview. They already have your email address, but feel free to include any other contact information you see appropriate. Ask what to bring (optional). If you’d really like to be prepared for your interview, preemptively ask if there are any materials you might need to bring. Some companies like to see things like a portfolio of your work, your social security card, or other miscellaneous documentation you wouldn’t automatically think to bring to an interview.

If you’d really like to be prepared for your interview, preemptively ask if there are any materials you might need to bring. Some companies like to see things like a portfolio of your work, your social security card, or other miscellaneous documentation you wouldn’t automatically think to bring to an interview. Restate interest (optional). If you’d like, you can reinstate your interest by briefly reminding them why you are a great candidate for the position.

Tips for writing an interview confirmation email

Write professionally. Don’t include funky fonts, gifs, emoticons, or text speak in your email. Make sure your voice is in line with the company culture. Some consider exclamation marks unprofessional while others see them as a friendly modifier, so only use them if they have been used in communication with you before.

Don’t include funky fonts, gifs, emoticons, or text speak in your email. Make sure your voice is in line with the company culture. Some consider exclamation marks unprofessional while others see them as a friendly modifier, so only use them if they have been used in communication with you before. Proofread. Make sure there aren’t any spelling or grammar errors. If you are reusing a template you wrote, be sure you included the correct names and details. Any email you send during the hiring process reflects on your communication skills, so don’t lose points on a silly typo.

Make sure there aren’t any spelling or grammar errors. If you are reusing a template you wrote, be sure you included the correct names and details. Any email you send during the hiring process reflects on your communication skills, so don’t lose points on a silly typo. Show gratitude. Be sure to include a thank you at some point in your email to show that you’re polite and courteous– traits that people are eager to work with.

Be sure to include a thank you at some point in your email to show that you’re polite and courteous– traits that people are eager to work with. Email yourself a copy. It’s easier to keep your job search organized when all your email correspondence is in one place. Copy yourself on the message using Bcc, and then flag the email chain. That way, the interview details will be easily accessible in your inbox.

It’s easier to keep your job search organized when all your email correspondence is in one place. Copy yourself on the message using Bcc, and then flag the email chain. That way, the interview details will be easily accessible in your inbox. Keep it short. This email should ideally be 1-2 paragraphs and totally fluff-free. There’s no real reason to do anything beyond confirming the details. The hiring manager liked your application materials enough to invite you for an interview — the next time you’ll be judged is at the interview itself, so don’t go overboard with your confirmation email.

When to send an email

First off, if you have already received a confirmation email from a hiring manager, or if you were told one was on the way, there’s no need to send an email yourself. Just review the details, and send a short, simple acknowledgment and “thank you for your consideration.”

Otherwise, timeliness is crucial. The hiring manager is likely busy and organizing multiple interviews with job candidates, so respect their time by responding within two days. However, responding within 24 hours is ideal.

Below are various email templates and examples for different circumstances. Once you’ve written the email, it’s time to take the next steps of preparing for your interview.

Confirming interview short email template

Subject: [Full Name] – [Job Title] Interview Confirmation

Dear Mr./Ms. [Last Name],

Thank you for the opportunity to interview for the [job title] position at [company name]. I am looking forward to my interview with [interviewer’s name] at [location] on [day], [date] at [time]. I will bring [what employer requested you to bring] as requested.

Please let me know if there is any additional information I can provide you with before the interview. Feel free to reach out with any additional details or concerns.

Sincerely,

[Full Name]

[Phone Number]

Confirming interview short email example

Subject: Kaitlin Morris – Software Developer Interview Confirmation

Dear Mr. Jones,

Thank you for the opportunity to interview for the software developer position at Communion Bank. I am looking forward to my interview with Patrice Nelson at the Newark branch of Communion Bank on Friday, December 12th at 3 PM. I will bring my portfolio and two forms of ID as requested.

Please let me know if there is any additional information I can provide you with before the interview. Feel free to reach out with any additional details or concerns.

Sincerely,

Kaitlin Morris

(555)-217-6528

Confirming interview with availability options email example

Subject: Ashton White – Social Media Coordinator Interview Confirmation

Dear Ms. Grandbois,

Thank you for your call earlier today. I appreciate being considered for the Social Media Coordinator position at Olson-Emmerich. I’m excited to meet with you at the Olson-Emmerich headquarters downtown.

I am available for an interview any time this week after 5:30 PM. I am also available Mondays and Wednesdays between 12:00 and 3:00 PM. I am flexible in being available at any time that works best for you, but here are some specific times that work best for me if it is helpful:

Tuesday, June 12th at 6:00 PM

Wednesday, June 13th at 1:00 PM

Friday, June 15th at 6:00 PM

Please reach out at any time to confirm these details, or if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you again for this opportunity.

Sincerely,

Ashton White

(556)-218-6529

Confirming interview with questions email example

Subject: Executive Director Interview Confirmation – Anna Gonzales

Dear Ms. Samuels,

Thank you for considering me for the position of Executive Director at Ulia. I look forward to meeting Jane Hunkins on August 9th at Ulia’s office location, as scheduled by you.

I had a quick question about the interview time we discussed during our phone call. When you get a chance, could you confirm whether this interview will take place at 8 AM on August 9th, or at 8 PM that day? I appreciate the clarification.

Please let me know if there is any additional information I can provide you with before the interview. Feel free to reach out with any additional details or concerns.

Best Regards,

Anna Gonzales

(566)-231-6328

Confirming interview and reinstating interest email example

Subject: Marketing Assistant Interview Confirmation – Joseph Burns

Dear Mr. Hankinson,

It was great speaking with you today. Thank you for considering me for the Marketing Assistant position at Becker Inc. I’m looking forward to our meeting tomorrow at 5 PM at Becker Inc’s San Francisco office.

I’m excited to bring my demonstrated marketing skill and creative solutions to the Becker Inc team. I have years of experience in establishing digital marketing strategies and strategic planning through data analysis. I believe my experience and work ethic is a great fit for this position.

Please let me know if there is any additional information I can provide you with before the interview. Feel free to reach out with any additional details or concerns.

Sincerely,

Joseph Burns

(515)-937-1528

Confirming video-interview email example

Subject: Digital Content Designer Interview Confirmation – Amelia Abrams

Dear Mr. Fitzpatrick,

Thank you for the opportunity to interview for the Digital Content Designer position at Kohler PLC. I am looking forward to my video interview with Clarissa Starr on Zoom, Thursday, February 3rd at 2 PM EST.

Please let me know if there is any additional information I can provide you with before the interview. Feel free to reach out with any additional details or concerns.

Sincerely,

Amelia Abrams

(452)-319-6528

This article originally appeared in Zippia.