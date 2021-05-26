newsbreak-logo
How Are You, Really?: A’shanti F. Gholar Gets Honest About Mental Health & Electing More Women to Office

By Chelsea Candelario
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Are You, Really? is an interview series highlighting individuals—CEOs, activists, creators and essential workers—from the BIPOC community. They reflect on the past year (because 2020 was…a year) in regards to COVID-19, racial injustice, mental health and everything in between. A’shanti F. Gholar was just starting a new chapter in...

