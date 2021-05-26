newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

7 ridiculous job titles that will be the careers of the future

By Sara London
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Acved_0aCM8o1q00

The Cognizant Jobs of the Future (CJoF) Index — a quarterly report on trends and patterns of industries — has determined what the most popular and trending jobs of the future will be this year.

While some of these titles are ridiculous, these on-trend careers are going to be the future of work.

1. Master of Edge Computing

While it sounds like the title of a cartoon supervillain, the master of edge computing role is much more complicated than scheming and dreaming. In this tech-heavy role, an expert programmer will “define the IoT roadmap.” This role is given the task of capturing, storing, processing and analyzing data near its source — instead of relying on computing data stored in the ‘cloud.’

Ideally, they’ll then use collected data to measure returns on investments, but there are other ways that edge computing can play out outside the world of finance. This dynamic and difficult role will require knowledge of distributed architectures, systems modeling, and mastery of the IoT on both hardware and software platforms.

The jobs in this odd field have skyrocketed by 28% in Q1 of 2021, and as a result, there are 16,270 positions available in the U.S. While being a master of edge computing might take a lot of training, there are jobs in ordinary edge computing at companies like Accenture.

2. Fitness Commitment Counselor

If your gym progress seems to stall after your New Year’s resolutions have faded into a distant memory, you need someone to help keep your exercise regimen in check — this is where a fitness commitment counselor would come in.

Using data collected from digital devices like Apple Watches and FitBits, a fitness commitment counselor will conduct daily, weekly, or bi-weekly remote coaching sessions to improve your general wellness. Don’t mistake this role for just an ordinary personal trainer, a fitness commitment counselor is more tech-savvy than that.

While there are only 575 current total jobs available for fitness commitment counselors, the quarterly growth rate has been astounding, hitting almost 29% in Q1 of 2021. If you’re accustomed to working in the world of health and wellness jobs as an entrepreneur, this may be for you.

3. Cyber Calamity Forecaster

Can’t get enough news about the latest Russian hackers or the newest cybersecurity threat? Then you’d make a great cyber calamity forecaster, a job that will keep both private companies and our country safe from the prying eyes of ransomware.

The CJoF Index notes that this role will require you to “make predictions to prepare for cyber uncertainties” and companies will be looking for prior experience in “forecasting/planning, with significant background in computerized prediction models and multitasking/cross-functional collaboration.”

In Q1 of 2021, the need for this job has grown 23.4%, and there are currently 23,600 available jobs.

4. Human-Machine Teaming Managers

Whether you’re apologizing to your Roomba for trapping it in the corner or cuddled up with PARO the robot seal, you’ve got to face facts: You’re a human bonding with a machine. Luckily, if you’re also experienced in C++, Python, or electrical engineering, you might be a good candidate for the position of human-machine teaming manager.

A field like this is exactly what it sounds like — you’ll be working to figure out how to foster the bonds between humans and machines so that we can work together using predictive AI software.

Robotics technicians and engineers, which both fall under the category of human-machine teaming managers, grew a respective 70% and 50% in the 2021 Q1 CJoF Index. In this realm, jobs can be found everywhere from

J.P Morgan and Chase to Ripcord.

5. Business Intelligence Architect

A business intelligence architect will “develop and build technology systems that support business intelligence,” such as software needed for business analysts, data collection systems for business operations, and ways to track customers or sales. Think of this role as someone who’s trying to make your business work smarter.

There are 13,299 available jobs for a business intelligence architect, a 25.4% growth from last quarter. HP, Volkswagen, and Spectrum are just a few places looking to hire someone for this role.

6. AR Journey Builder

Short for “augmented reality,” the AR journey builder will guide customers through the ideal AR experience in formats like VR headsets, virtual escape rooms, or other types of immersive technology. They’ll work with engineers, artists, and fellow programmers to create the future: a place where augmented reality isn’t just sci-fi.

Qualified candidates need to know the “creative language/lingo of AR hackathons, and something about game jams, skins, surfaces, planes, “escape rooms,” SDKs, simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), and head-mounted displays.”

As a relatively new field, there are only 2,403 jobs available as an AR journey builder, but salaries can be as high as $180,000. The market is growing fast, and CJoF has seen a 36.8% increase in just the first quarter of 2021.

7. Genetic Counselor

While some families might be more familiar with things like Tay-Sachs testing, genetic counseling takes this concept a step further and provides emotional, medical, and scientific counseling to individuals or families worried about genetic predispositions to various conditions.

Genetic counselors can advise on everything from the “risk of an inherited disorder” to its “consequences and nature… the probability of developing or transmitting it, and the options open to them in management and family planning.” However, one must have a certificate in genetic counseling to become a genetic counselor, and many of those already in the field are doctors or have master’s degrees in public health.

It’s the most elusive field so far; there are only 93 genetic counselor jobs out there, according to the CJoF Index. But that’s a 123% increase from last quarter, so it’s safe to say this field has potential. Hospitals are hiring genetic counselors, as are genetic testing companies.

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Processing#Robot#Job Titles#World Titles#Odd Jobs#Future Engineers#Personal Computing#Accenture#Fitness Commitment#Apple Watches#Fitbits#Russian#Roomba#Paro#Ai#Chase#Ripcord#Hp#Spectrum#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Python
Related
JobsPosted by
Ladders

5 careers that are booming now (and for years to come)

As we move into the second half of 2021, it’s clear that the job market is picking up at incredible speed. Employers want to add to their staff, and many of the open careers are careers with incredible opportunities not only today but for many years to come. Registered Nurses.
JobsPosted by
Ladders

6 jobs that pay $100K and offer maximum job security

Any uncertainty you may have had about the future of your job was likely heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment levels reached record highs. But now, with recovery well underway due to increased vaccination efforts, you may be rethinking your career. And you want to see job stability. We looked...
JobsMonterey County Herald

Mary Jeanne Vincent, Career Talk: Job hunting tips for new grads

First the good news. According to a recently released Q-2 employment outlook survey of US companies, 77% of employers are optimistic and expect hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. The challenge for new grads will be to compete with those in the job market who...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
@growwithco

Common HR Job Titles and What They Mean

There are many job titles related to human resources. This guide breaks down the most common HR job titles and the responsibilities associated with each. The human resources team determines job titles, job descriptions, org (organizational) charts and other hiring tools. That function makes it all the more important that job titles are clearly delineated within the HR team. As you go about building your business and expanding your team, here’s what to know about the different HR job titles and what they mean.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

10 Hot, Fast-Growing Jobs For The Future Post-Pandemic World

The future has happened already. The pandemic has accelerated existing trends—compressing time. We’ve all experienced Covid-19 time, the feeling of one day blurring into another. Without realizing it, about 10 years went by—or so it seems. If you are searching for a new job or want to advance your career,...
JobsWorld Economic Forum

'Jobs of the now': The jobs of the future have arrived early - here are the top 10

Which jobs will top the post-pandemic jobs list and which roles are likely to emerge as top contenders in the post-COVID future. From Work-from-Home Facilitator to Fitness Commitment Counsellor and Algorithm Bias Auditor to Cyber Calamity Forecaster, the future of jobs is already upon us. As some countries begin to...
JobsWTOP

20 careers with the most job security right now

This past year has been a roller coaster for American workers with millions filing for unemployment at least temporarily and others seeing their hours cut. While the tourism and hospitality industries have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, the news is better in sectors such as health care and technology.
JobsPosted by
@growwithco

Marketing Job Titles

Whether you hire a marketing agency or recruit an in-house team to market your business, it's important to learn about some common marketing job titles and the responsibilities of each role. Many small businesses choose to outsource marketing to an agency rather than build a team in-house. Either way, it’s...
Career Development & Advicebusinessnewswales.com

Collaboration: The Connective Tissue for Career Development

The past year has seen a turning point for many when considering their current or future careers. The opportunity to reflect on one’s own work purpose has been recognised by many, creating a profound impact on how we evaluate future career opportunities. iungo solutions, ( iungo meaning ‘to connect’), looks...
Career Development & Advicegettingsmart.com

The Time for Action is Now: Get Ready For Careers of the Future

Do you ever just want to put all the talk aside, roll up your sleeves, and blow stuff up? If so, keep reading. Great progress has been made in raising the awareness that learning connected to the community and aspects of work and life is powerful and possible. New initiatives, programs and schools are lifting up by the day, providing niche opportunities for handfuls of students. Even when you work in the “industry” of education, on a weekly basis you find new efforts of which you were previously unaware.
JobsBig Think

Here are the top 10 jobs of the future

As some countries begin to pull out of pandemic-induced lockdown, and the corporate engines of "return to the office" begin to whir, an open question hangs: What kind of jobs will people return to following months of work-from-home exile in "Remotopia"?. Will the online "big-bang" of the 2020s (when everything...
Economypassle.net

The salesforce of the future - Selling 2025

The pandemic hasn't just changed the way we work and the way we buy, it has changed our attitudes to things. Before the pandemic, I would be happy to jump on a plane, fly to Europe to give a one hour presentation, to maybe win a piece of business. Now I can sit at home and do 8 of those presentations during the day, over Teams and Zoom.
Jobsbuckrail.com

Manager, Client Strategy

Willow Street is seeking a Manager to join its Client Strategy team. This role will lead and execute a broad range of activity that supports the firm’s marketing and business development efforts to drive client growth, business revenue, and brand affinity — including content marketing, communications, and digital marketing. This highly collaborative position requires excellent written and verbal communication skills, strong organizational and project management abilities, and discretion with sensitive information.
Educationmakeuseof.com

These 5 Jobs Might Be Safe From Automation in the Future

Automation is taking the world by storm. Many jobs have been phased out in the last couple of decades, with others still under question. This has led to understandable anxiety in some people. Choosing your career path comes with some difficult questions attached. You have to be careful not to pick something that might become obsolete in a decade or so.
JobsWorld Economic Forum

Get ready for the jobs of the future: this week's Radio Davos

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The Jobs Reset Summit will take place 1-2 June. Learn more and watch the public sessions here and follow on social media with the hashtag #JobsReset21. Work from Home Facilitator, Algorithm...
JobsTechRepublic

Tech industry rookies are increasingly looking for remote jobs, Indeed finds

Searches for remote jobs have tripled among people with less than two years of experience in 2021. Luckily for them, remote job postings have doubled in the past year and continue to rise. New data from job search site Indeed finds that entry-level tech professionals—defined as those having less than...
Jobswfmynews2.com

Career Center of the Southeast hiring for hundreds of open jobs

Hundreds of employers are looking to recruit new team members and you could be one of them. The Career Center of the Southeast is sponsoring a free Virtual Hiring Event May 19, from 10 A.M. to 12 p.m. 200 positions are available with multiple employers participating. This event is also...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Why Millions Of Employees Plan To Switch Jobs Post-COVID

With widespread vaccinations, the reopening of more businesses, and a massive infusion of federal aid, the U.S. economy shows signs of recovering remarkably well. For 2021, experts predict that the economy will expand around 7%—the fastest calendar-year growth since 1984. Therefore, it’s not surprising that many employees plan to switch jobs in the near future. According to Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker survey, 1 in 4 workers is preparing to look for opportunities with a new employer once the pandemic threat has subsided. And more than 40% of people who responded to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index, a global survey of over 30,000 people in 31 countries, said they are considering leaving their employer this year.
Broken Arrow, OKKTUL

Broken Arrow hosting Work In BA Career and Job Fair

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Employers in the Broken Arrow areas from healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality will in attendance at the Work In BA Career and Job Fair on May 19. The fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at Central on Main Ballroom at 210...