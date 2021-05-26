newsbreak-logo
Of course repairing the new Apple TV remote is harder than simply unscrewing it

By Catie Keck
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple, a company notorious for making its products difficult to repair, has given us a real head-scratcher of a repair situation with its next-generation streaming remote. At issue here are a pair of screws that would appear to make repair semi-straightforward but absolutely do not. iFixit tore down the second-generation Siri Remote, which will ship with the latest Apple TV 4K streaming box, and found that these two screws on the outside of the remote do basically nothing. Do not, in other words, expect to be able to fix your new remote or its battery easily.

