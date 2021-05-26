Brazilian Architecture Genius Paulo Mendes da Rocha Has Died
The architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha (1928–2021) passed away in the early hours of Sunday, May 23. The Brazilian architecture scene has lost its most prominent ambassador since Oscar Niemeyer's death in 2012. Hailing from the state of Espírito Santo, Mendes da Rocha was part of the iconic generation of modernists from the Paulista School led by João Batista Vilanova Artigas, whom he worked alongside before opening his own studio and designing emblematic buildings all over Brazil—and in the city of São Paulo in particular. In 2006, Medes de Rocha received the most prestigious architecture award in the world, the Pritzker Architecture Prize.